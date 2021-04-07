Culpeper Medical Center extends visitor hours, increases visitors in certain areas

Further, adult patients in outpatient areas (imaging, clinics and other ambulatory care areas) may have one visitor accompany them as needed for support. Pediatric patients in outpatient areas may be accompanied by two adults.

Finally, in accordance with state law, a person with a disability who requires assistance has the right to identify a “designated support person” to accompany them during their admission. If care lasts longer than 24 hours, the patient may designate more than one designated support person, according to the health system releases.

Health system visitors must be 18 years or older and will be required to have their temperature taken and pass COVID-19 screening questions each time they enter a Novant Health UVA Health facility. Visitors not meeting screening requirements will not be allowed to enter.

Approved visitors will be required to wear a mask the entire time they are in a Novant Health UVA Health System facility. Surgical patients, in addition, can continue to have one designated visitor to accompany them on the day of surgery.

The Health System advised visitors should remain with the patient in the facility. If the patient leaves the department for medical imaging, testing or surgery, the visitor should remain in the patient’s assigned room with their mask on or return to their vehicle until the patient returns, the release stated. Common areas and waiting areas should be avoided, and cafeterias are currently closed to visitors for seated dining.