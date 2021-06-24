Culpeper Treatment Services opens, aiding in opioid crisis

Another link in the solution to battling substance abuse disorder, Culpeper Treatment Services cut the ribbon on its new clinic Wednesday in Payne Plaza, next to the Verizon store, along James Madison Highway in town.
The office provides medication assisted treatment—methadone and Suboxone—for those physically addicted to opioids as well as mandated counseling, care coordination for other medical needs and connections to community resources.
It is the first Culpeper area clinic of New Jersey-based Pinnacle Treatment Center, which services some 33,000 clients daily in multiple states. The local office officially opened April 30 and is currently providing medication-assisted treatments to some three dozen patients, according to Executive Director Ashley Clark.
Intakes are currently being done 6 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays with plans to expand to two days a week, she said: “We believe the numbers will increase.” The office is open Saturdays 6 to 9 a.m. and Sundays 7 to 9 a.m., with counseling offered afternoons on weekdays.
Federal law requires that such clinics operate either two hours before or after the start of a normal work day so as to provide the medications to clients before they start their shifts. A staff of nurses and doctors support the effort that is clinically based, and clients eventually can take home doses via a highly regulated process, Clark said, including no drug use or criminal involvement, a stable home life and at least a year of sobriety.
Successfully completing a medication-assisted treatment program takes at least 18 months to break the chain of addiction from opioids, she said, noting that timeframe varies by individual. Addiction to opioids is biological, and psychological, Clark said.
“You give them the skills to overcome it,” she said. “When you the put the responsibility of change on them, it’s a much different thing. Every single person can make a choice to come into treatment,” Clark said, adding of the services provided, “A huge piece of it is about empowering people.”
The clinic follows a six-dimensional assessment with clients covering: drug use, physical health, psychological factors, motivation to change, relapse potential and recovery environment.
“It’s life or death,” without medication-assisted treatment, Clark said. Without it, clients are on the streets with an often fatal outcome.
The majority of clients being served in Culpeper are in their mid-30s, according to Clark. The youngest is 21 and the oldest in their 60s. The office services entire families at a time, and 70 percent of clients pay with Medicaid insurance, she said.
The new clinic is outfitted with a security system and cameras as safety is paramount for staff and clients, Clark said.
Clients come to them sick from opioid withdrawal. In order to receive Suboxone, they must be clean for at least 48 hours and for methadone the timeframe is eight hours, according to Clark.
“It’s what they put into it, is when they can get off it,” she said.
Many clients have suffered trauma, and many have lost custody of their children due to their drug dependence.
“They love their children, but there is so much stress, guilt and shame they don’t want their kid back, my kid will be better off without me,” Clark said. “They have no support.”
Pinnacle Treatment offers a Fellowship app for clients by state, similar to social media, allowing them to share experiences in a monitored setting, according to Melissa Brown, a certified substance abuse counselor at the Culpeper clinic.
Pinnacle Treatment Centers CEO Joe Pritchard attended Wednesday’s ribbon cutting, noting the steep rise in opioid overdose deaths in Culpeper in the past year, far surpassing the state average. Asked about the stigma of addiction, Pritchard said it’s what kills people.
“It’s based on non-facts, gets in the way of treatment,” he said.
Medication-assisted treatment is the most researched and successful method of treatment, Pritchard said. It “silences the noise” and stops the cravings and symptoms of opioid withdrawal so people can start the clinical work, he said.
The Pinnacle Treatment CEO said he has been sober for more than four decades and got into the work of helping addicts after realizing how many roadblocks there are to recovery.
“It’s a very blessed day for us,” Pritchard said Wednesday in greeting the group that came for the ribbon cutting organized by Culpeper Chamber of Commerce. Opening a clinic here has been in the works for the past several years, he said.
Pritchard added that getting sober is hard to do, requiring a lot of work and commitment from clients. Most are at the point in their life when they are willing to do the hard work and stop sticking a needle in their arm or popping pills, he said.
“It’s not how they want to live,” Pritchard said.
He predicted the overdose rate in Culpeper would come down dramatically in the next one to two years with Culpeper Treatment Services now open: “It’s going to take all of us working together, focused on some kind of solution.”
