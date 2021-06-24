Culpeper Treatment Services opens, aiding in opioid crisis

Successfully completing a medication-assisted treatment program takes at least 18 months to break the chain of addiction from opioids, she said, noting that timeframe varies by individual. Addiction to opioids is biological, and psychological, Clark said.

“You give them the skills to overcome it,” she said. “When you the put the responsibility of change on them, it’s a much different thing. Every single person can make a choice to come into treatment,” Clark said, adding of the services provided, “A huge piece of it is about empowering people.”

The clinic follows a six-dimensional assessment with clients covering: drug use, physical health, psychological factors, motivation to change, relapse potential and recovery environment.

“It’s life or death,” without medication-assisted treatment, Clark said. Without it, clients are on the streets with an often fatal outcome.

The majority of clients being served in Culpeper are in their mid-30s, according to Clark. The youngest is 21 and the oldest in their 60s. The office services entire families at a time, and 70 percent of clients pay with Medicaid insurance, she said.

The new clinic is outfitted with a security system and cameras as safety is paramount for staff and clients, Clark said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}