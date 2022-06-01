Culpeper Wellness grants total $120K for 17 community groups

The Culpeper Wellness Foundation announced Tuesday it had awarded $120,116 in Healthy Living Grants to 17 organizations proposing health and wellness projects within its service area of Culpeper, Orange and Madison.

2022 Healthy Living Grant recipients are:

Orange Free Clinic—$10,000 for its Cares program to alleviate patients out of pocket health care costs through access to medications, medical supplies and medical devices for self monitoring.

University Physicians, Orange Primary Care— $7,416 in support for a chronic disease care program for management of diabetes, blood pressure and heart health through glucose monitoring devices, blood pressure cuffs and weight scales.

Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia—$10,000 to support Triple Play: A Game Plan for Mind, Body & Soul, a research-based program offering physical activities, games, cooking and nutrition, sports leagues and programs that promote social and emotional wellness for youth in Madison and Orange.

Culpeper Presbyterian Church—$10,000 to support inclusion of fresh fruits and vegetables and hygiene items in Manna Ministry’s take-home service for needy community members.

Orange County Office on Youth—$4,200 to expand existing programs for additional access to healthy foods and healthy eating education for families in need.

Aging Together—$5,500 for a conference providing educational and emotional support to health care workers and caregivers serving individuals with Alzheimer’s disease.

Culpeper Literacy Council—$5,000 to support health literacy program in classroom, Culpeper Free Clinic and local businesses helping people for whom English is not their primary language navigate the health care system.

Skyline CAP—$3000 to support launch of Safety Advances Family Empowerment program for safety education to families to make improvements in the home environment.

Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission— $10,000 to support access to medical appointments by recruiting volunteer drivers and providing gas cards to individuals in need to reach their appointments.

Sex, Drugs & God—$7,500 to support the Restoring Lives & Recovering Relationships project that provides financial support and advocacy for individuals in recovery.

Culpeper Generations Central Adult Day Center —$10,000 for operational costs during initial growth of this new adult day program.

Hero’s Bridge—$7500 to support veterans over the age of 65 through COVID prevention education, vaccine promotion and technology and selected outings that enable socialization.

Madison Free Clinic—$10,000 for community health through an awareness and education effort that promotes increased understanding of vital signs and availability of blood pressure cuffs to clinic patients for self monitoring.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board—$5,000 for two vehicles that will be leased by Recovery Services to respond to community members’ need to access care, services and treatment.

Hospice of the Piedmont—$5,000 to support a recruitment and training program for needed volunteers in Culpeper, Madison and Orange.

People, Inc.—$5,000 to establish and train individuals for a court-appointed special advocate program serving children in Culpeper County involved in the judicial system through founded cases of abuse and neglect.

Community Development Redistribution Resource Center—$5,000 to support families in need by providing personal hygiene products, clothing and household items as well as offering a mentorship program.

Nearly 50 local organizations have received grants in support of work to improve health and wellness since 2015 when the Foundation launched Health Living grants.

“There are many community organizations working to support health and wellness in our service community of Madison, Orange and Culpeper counties," said Foundation President Shari Landry in a release. "These organizations provide support across the spectrum in the areas of health education, medication cost and availability, self-monitoring, physical and mental counseling, transportation, volunteerism, and accessibility. It’s always inspiring to receive the grant applications and see the level of commitment to serving our area’s health and wellness.”

A registered nonprofit, the Foundation operates the Free Clinic of Culpeper, PATH Recreation & Fitness Center and Powell Wellness Center, certified by the Medical Fitness Association as medically integrated.

The Foundation will soon open the recreation side at PATH Recreation & Fitness Center, offering two full size multipurpose courts for basketball, volleyball and pickleball, an activity room open for community organization use, batting cages and golf simulator. The fitness area within the recreation center opened in March 2022. culpeperwellnessfoundation.org