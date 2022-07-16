 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Culpeper's Sgt. Coffey is Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

Coffey award

Virginia State Police Culpeper Division public information officer Sgt. Brent Coffey

 VIRGINIA STATE POLICE

Sgt. Brent Coffey, the well-known public information officer with Virginia State Police Culpeper Division, has been named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

He received the honor Saturday night at the Annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety Awards Banquet in the conference center ballroom at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

Coffey accepted the award in recognition of his exemplary efforts and programs to encourage traffic safety among youth in the community, region, and state. Coffey was also recognized for exemplary support of YOVASO programs for teen traffic safety.

He has been public information officer for the VSP Culpeper Division since 2019, covering Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Frederick, Madison, Orange, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Warren; and the cities of Fredericksburg, Harrisonburg and Winchester.

People are also reading…

Coffey has served as a field training officer, with the Tactical Field Force, and Crash Reconstruction Team.

Col. Matthew D. Hanley, Bureau of Field Operations Director for the Virginia State Police, gave the keynote address at Saturday's awards, with a “A Night in the Safari" theme.

Schools, youth groups, students, teachers, and law enforcement from across Virginia were recognized in 15 categories for exemplary efforts during the 2021-2022 school year to encourage safe driving and passenger safety among teenagers.

The prestigious “Steve D. Goodwin” Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Kate Beadle of Fluvanna Co., a Corporate Responsibility Analyst with State Farm Insurance. She has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to youth traffic safety and the prevention of crashes, injuries, and fatalities among young drivers and passengers, according to a state police release.

YOVASO is Virginia’s peer-to-peer education and prevention program for teen driver safety, a program of Virginia State Police funded by a grant from Virginia DMV. The program started in 2001 working with schools and youth groups across the commonwealth to improve young driver and passenger safety.

abrophy@starexponent.com

(540) 825-4315

0 comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

The U.S. is getting another COVID-19 vaccine choice. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared Novavax shots for adults. It's a more traditional type of vaccine than the Pfizer and Moderna shots already used to protect most Americans. Still, millions of adults haven't yet gotten vaccinated even this late in the pandemic. Experts expect at least some of them to roll up their sleeves for the more conventional technology. The Centers for Disease Control still must recommend how to use the Novavax vaccine before shots begin. The U.S. has bought 3.2 million doses.

Life or death for Parkland shooter? Trial will take months

Life or death for Parkland shooter? Trial will take months

The deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history ever to make it to trial is finally about to go before a jury. Opening statements are scheduled Monday in Nikolas Cruz's penalty trial. That's four years after Cruz murdered 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Prosecutor Mike Satz is expected to focus on the brutality of the 2018 massacre and the victims. Cruz's attorneys may wait to give their statement until they present their case several weeks from now. Cruz pleaded guilty, so the jury will only decide whether the 23-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student receives a sentence of death or life without parole. The trial is expected to last four months.

No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

An Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. found that the expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election didn't lead to any widespread problems. The survey revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results. That's contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies, who have intensely criticized their use and falsely claimed they opened the door to fraud. Drop boxes are considered by election officials to be safe and secure. But conspiracy theories and efforts by some Republicans to eliminate or restrict them persist.

Biden tells Dems to quickly pass pared-down economic package

Biden tells Dems to quickly pass pared-down economic package

President Joe Biden seems to have bowed to Sen. Joe Manchin’s demand for a slimmed-down economic package. Biden is telling Democrats to quickly push the measure through Congress so families can “sleep easier” and enjoy the health care savings it proposes. Biden’s statement comes hours after Manchin, the West Virginian who is one of Congress’ more conservative Democrats, said that if party leaders wanted to pass a measure before next month’s recess, it should be limited to provisions curbing prescription drug prices, extending subsidies for people buying health insurance and reducing the federal deficit.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Recent study recommends the sober life for those 40 and under

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert