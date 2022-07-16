Culpeper's Sgt. Coffey is Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

Sgt. Brent Coffey, the well-known public information officer with Virginia State Police Culpeper Division, has been named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

He received the honor Saturday night at the Annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety Awards Banquet in the conference center ballroom at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

Coffey accepted the award in recognition of his exemplary efforts and programs to encourage traffic safety among youth in the community, region, and state. Coffey was also recognized for exemplary support of YOVASO programs for teen traffic safety.

He has been public information officer for the VSP Culpeper Division since 2019, covering Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Frederick, Madison, Orange, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Warren; and the cities of Fredericksburg, Harrisonburg and Winchester.

Coffey has served as a field training officer, with the Tactical Field Force, and Crash Reconstruction Team.

Col. Matthew D. Hanley, Bureau of Field Operations Director for the Virginia State Police, gave the keynote address at Saturday's awards, with a “A Night in the Safari" theme.

Schools, youth groups, students, teachers, and law enforcement from across Virginia were recognized in 15 categories for exemplary efforts during the 2021-2022 school year to encourage safe driving and passenger safety among teenagers.

The prestigious “Steve D. Goodwin” Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Kate Beadle of Fluvanna Co., a Corporate Responsibility Analyst with State Farm Insurance. She has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to youth traffic safety and the prevention of crashes, injuries, and fatalities among young drivers and passengers, according to a state police release.

YOVASO is Virginia’s peer-to-peer education and prevention program for teen driver safety, a program of Virginia State Police funded by a grant from Virginia DMV. The program started in 2001 working with schools and youth groups across the commonwealth to improve young driver and passenger safety.