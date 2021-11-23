Damage done: Culpeper opioid settlement amount will be more than area cities

This is a huge part of this problem, he said, commenting on the medical examiner’s elevated figures for fatal overdoses.

“The truly scary part of that number is that there are many more that the hospital saves from overdose death and even more that happen in home and cars that friends and family prevent,” Obarski said.

“Individuals overdosing is taken as part of the risk by many addicts and accepted as reality these days. They just acknowledge the risk and trust their ‘friends’ will bring them back with NARCAN.”

Court filings in the national lawsuit describe how McKinsey contributed to the opioid crisis by promoting marketing schemes and consulting services to opioid manufacturers, including Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, for over a decade.

The complaint details how McKinsey advised Purdue on how to maximize profits from its opioid products, including targeting high-volume opioid prescribers, using specific messaging to get physicians to prescribe more OxyContin to more patients, and circumventing pharmacy restrictions in order to deliver high-dose prescriptions, according to Attorney General Mark Herring, whose office pursued the lawsuits for the commonwealth.