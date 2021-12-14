Deadline Friday to register for Pfizer booster clinic at Powell Wellness Center

STAR-EXPONENT STAFF
This Friday, Dec. 17, is the deadline to register for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic at Powell Wellness Center, located at 1005 Golf Drive in Culpeper.
The free clinic will be held onsite from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 22, in partnership with Remington Drug Co.
Make an appointment at 540/445-5389.
Attendees are asked to bring an ID or prescription insurance card (insurance is not required).
