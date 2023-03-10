He received his medical degree at the University of Ibadan in Nigeria and his MPH and Ph.D. from the Johns Hopkins University, according to the release.

Obasanjo completed an internship at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center and a residency in Preventive Medicine at Hopkins. He has worked with the Bill Gates Foundation’s AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria, as a consultant to African governments, as a medical officer with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a U.S. Army Reserve Medical Officer and as Health Director in a 12 county Public Health District in Georgia. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American College of Preventive Medicine. He is also Certified in Public Health by the National Board of Public Health Examiners and is a Certified Physician Executive.