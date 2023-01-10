Dying to thriving: Binns student is Children's Miracle Network Champion

A Floyd T. Binns Middle School student born with a rare, serious medical condition and with only a slim chance of survival continues to amaze all who know and love him with his tenacity and zest for life. Now his story of fortitude and expert medical treatment is getting national attention.

Thirteen-year-old Kahmari Riedl, an eighth grader, was recently named one of 10 Children’s Miracle Network Hospital’s National Champions for 2023.

In this role, he will help raise money and awareness of the 170 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals across the United States and Canada, including UVA Children’s in Charlottesville, where Riedl has received lifesaving treatments.

Since 1988, the health system has raised more than $14 million for pediatric patients and their families through national and community partnerships, according to a release from Eric Swensen at UVA Health.

Riedl was born with gastroschisis, a hole in the abdominal wall in which the baby’s intestines spill outside of the body. Addressing it led to short bowel syndrome, which can cause malnutrition and weight loss, according to UVA Health. Riedl also has chronic ulcers and slow gastrointestinal bleeds cared for by UVA Children’s pediatric gastroenterology team with monthly infusions of intravenous medications, along with iron or blood transfusions as needed.

The Riedls moved Kahmari’s care to UVA Children’s when he was 3 years old, and since then the medical team members have become like family, or as the teen calls them, “my people.”

“Dr. Middleton and my GI team are like my second family. They keep my guts going, keeping me out of the hospital and have helped to give me a great life with my family,” Kahmari said in the release. “Without my GI team I wouldn’t be here today.”

His parents, Alyssa and Jamie Riedl, made the life-changing decision to foster and adopt him as 3-year-old who had been abandoned in a hospital in Washington, D.C. They were told to prepare for his death.

A decade later, Kahmari Riedl is a teen who loves singing in the school choir, visiting water parks and solving puzzles. He is one of eight children, six adopted, living in the Riedl home in Culpeper County.

His mother said in a phone call Tuesday that Kahmari doesn’t mind showing his scars and is very open to talking about his condition.

“He’s so resilient, his personality, it’s just him always happy, our helper kid,” Alyssa Riedl said. “He has the biggest heart, has been through so much in life. He’s almost going to be 14—on Valentine’s Day.”

Asked what it’s like to be a mother to a child who has spent his life in and out of the hospital, Riedl said it’s been an adventure.

“It’s had its high highs and low lows,” she said. “It has changed me as a mom and has opened my husband and my eyes to kids with rare conditions and what their families go through.”

Kahmari’s condition has made them a more compassionate and understanding family, she added.

“It has changed our family in all the best ways,” said Riedl.

Floyd T. Binns Middle School Principal Andrea Kilby has known the exceptional student since he was in preschool at Pearl Sample Elementary.

“Kahmari is smart, has a great sense of humor, and is resilient,” she said in an email to the Star-Exponent.

“I am so proud of him for being chosen as the National Champion for the Children’s Miracle Network. It is not a surprise to me that they selected him because he is all around such a great young man. FTB is proud of him and so excited for this opportunity for him to share his story.”

Over the years, UVA and Kahmari’s gastrointestinal team have saved his life more times than they can count, said his mother.

“Without UVA Children’s, we would not have our beautiful and thriving 13-year-old boy today. Being a UVA and Children’s Miracle Network family is our heart and soul for us,” she said in the UVA Health release. “It’s helping bring more awareness to kids with rare conditions, helping them to thrive in the very communities they are growing up in, with doctors and nurses that they can build relationships with well into adulthood,” said the local mom.

It has been an incredible honor to be a part of Kahmari’s life and help him through this really tough medical condition, said Dr. Jeremy Middleton, a UVA Children’s pediatric gastroenterologist who leads the teen’s treatment team.

“With everyone from dieticians, nurses, teachers, social workers, doctors and child life specialists, taking care of children with short bowel syndrome is a team sport and Kahmari and his family definitely deserve the MVP award.”

Over the next year, Kahmari will share his story across North America as a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals National Champion. He is ready.

Following Monday’s news conference at UVA announcing the new role, the teen got prepared for school at Floyd T. Binns, donning a top hat and his black tennis shoes. His mother asked him what on earth he was wearing.

“I have to go to school looking like a movie star,” Alyssa Riedl recalled he said. “They might want my autograph.”