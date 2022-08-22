Fauquier deputies deliver baby in vehicle, parked roadside

A pair of Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently showed quick thinking and calm in helping a local woman deliver her baby in a vehicle stopped alongside of a highway.

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office personnel wear many hats in the line of duty and sometimes they end up as heroes, according to a release describing the Aug. 13 incident.

Deputies Zachary Lawrence and John Clubb helped welcome the healthy baby boy into the world, before his mother could get to the hospital in time.

Lawrence was running stationary radar in the 6066 block of James Madison Hwy. in The Plains when a vehicle pulled up beside him. The driver said her passenger was in labor and they couldn’t get to the hospital in time. Lawrence called for back-up and kept the situation calm with words of encouragement.

Clubb arrived on location and immediately jumped into action. He went to the passenger side of the vehicle where he found the mother in a reclined seat. He instructed her to take a few deep breaths and assured her that rescue was on the way, according to the release. The driver informed the officers that the contractions were less than a minute apart. Soon after, the deputies delivered the baby.

Clubb wrapped the baby boy in a blanket and handed him to his mother. He made sure the airway was not obstructed, and the baby started to cry, the release stated.

EMS arrived on scene and took over care for the baby and mother providing transport to Fauquier Hospital.

Baby and mother are doing great, according to the agency. In fact, they stopped by the Sheriff’s Office recently for an official introduction. They wanted to thank Lawrence and Clubb in person for their quick action to help.