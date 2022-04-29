 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fauquier Health family birth center nurse wins Daisy Team award

Fauquier Health Registered Nurse Amber LeDee is the first quarter recipient of the Daisy Team award for her exemplary work in the Family Birthing Center.

Several strong nominations from patients showcased the level of dedication and compassion she provides to her patients, even through challenging times, according to a Fauquier Health release.

One nomination from a first-time mother stated, “I was beyond nervous to give birth to my first child. Amber was so amazing, she helped me through every single thing, every breath I took…” The patient said, “Amber was there and she never left my side; she made the whole experience so wonderful and I can’t be more thankful.”

Another nomination was a true testament to LeDee’s ability to care for our patients even in the most difficult of times. She described the local nurse as, “…The best friend, care taker, and support system I didn’t know I needed.”

During a recent surprise award presentation ceremony, the hallways in the Family Birthing Center were lined with fellow team members who came to applaud LeDee and congratulate her.

To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the hallway for all to see. Each DAISY Nurse will have the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication. DAISYfoundation.org is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications from an auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

