Fauquier Health launches LEAF patient monitoring system to hinder bed sores

Fauquier Health is implementing a new technology for ensuring timely repositioning of high-risk patients to hinder pressure injuries, also known as bed sores.

The Smith+Nephew LEAF Patient Monitoring System uses a sensor placed directly on the patient’s chest to automatically measure position, orientation and activity. The device wirelessly transmits the data to monitoring stations for easy viewing by clinical staff, according to a Fauquier Health release.

The system provides visual alerts to staff so patients can be repositioned according to individually prescribed turning schedules.

The technology also confirms when adequate pressure reduction is achieved with each turn. The sensor registers independent patient movement and automatically adjusts the schedule accordingly which saves valuable time for clinical staff, the release stated.

“Traditional everyday measures for preventing pressure injuries already included daily skin inspections, patient repositioning, padding, and using specialized mattresses to reduce/redistribute pressure,” said Fauquier Health Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Christine Hart Kress, in a statement.

“Over the last several years, we have implemented numerous protocols to intervene sooner in high-risk patients including associated labs that may indicate a need for supplement replacement, wound consults to ensure appropriate measures are in place, and dietician consults to ensure if supplements are needed, they are ordered.

“The LEAF Patient Monitoring System is a new technology we were excited to debut this month to help us continue our progressive focus on enhanced patient safety and clinical outcomes,” Kress said.

Unique monitoring system alerts can be set up to help prevent repositioning patients on an existing wound or area of concern. The system provides various levels of reporting for root cause analysis and improved care delivery.

Patients with impaired mobility are especially susceptible to pressure injuries in a hospital setting. Bed sores tend to develop when there is unrelieved pressure on the skin, creating a reduction in blood flow.

An estimated 2.5 million patients in U.S. acute-care facilities annually suffer from pressure injuries, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

Patients who develop pressure injuries in the hospital are more likely to have longer stays, contract infections and a higher risk for readmission within 30 days of discharge, according to the health system.

Hospitals using the LEAF Sensor have reported significant improvements in adherence to patient turning protocols and reductions in hospital-acquired pressure injuries by as much as 85 percent.

Even with traditional measures in place, some patients still remain at-risk for pressure injuries, the health systems said. These include: patients over the age 70 (due to aging skin, greater risk for hardening of the arteries and poor circulation), patients with multiple medical diagnoses, patients with health conditions such as paralysis after stroke or other diseases that make mobility difficult and/or affect sensation (the ability to feel pressure), patients with poor nutrition or malnourishment and patients with type 2 diabetes, with damage to their blood vessels that makes blood flow slow and obstructed.