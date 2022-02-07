Fauquier Health loosens some visitor restrictions as COVID cases fall

As COVID-19 community transmission levels continue to decrease, Fauquier Health stated in a release Monday it was happy to announce some lifted visitation restrictions in the ER, Family Birthing Center, and patients admitted to 2nd floor and 3rd floor.
Strict visitation restrictions still apply to other areas within the hospital, such as the ICU and outpatient areas. See full guidelines for visiting the hospital and its medical facilities at: fauquierhealth.org/coronavirus-covid-19-preparedness-information.
—Staff report