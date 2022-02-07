 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fauquier Health loosens some visitor restrictions as COVID cases fall

  • 0
Fauquier hospital

Fauquier Health hospital in Warrenton

 FAUQUIER HEALTH

As COVID-19 community transmission levels continue to decrease, Fauquier Health stated in a release Monday it was happy to announce some lifted visitation restrictions in the ER, Family Birthing Center, and patients admitted to 2nd floor and 3rd floor.

Strict visitation restrictions still apply to other areas within the hospital, such as the ICU and outpatient areas. See full guidelines for visiting the hospital and its medical facilities at: fauquierhealth.org/coronavirus-covid-19-preparedness-information.

—Staff report

0 comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests

Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests

TORONTO (AP) — The mayor of Canada's capital declared a state of emergency Sunday and a former U.S. ambassador to Canada said groups in the U.S. must stop interfering in the domestic affairs of America's neighbor as protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions continued to paralyze Ottawa's downtown.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is Apple profiting from peer pressure and bullying?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert