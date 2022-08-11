Fauquier Health names new CEO

Rebecca Segal, a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, has been named the new CEO, effective Sept. 6, of Fauquier Health community health system based in Warrenton.

The University of Mary Washington alumna joins Fauquier Health from Rutherford Regional Health System in North Carolina, where she was CEO since 2017. Segal replaces Tony Young, interim CEO at Fauquier Health for the past several months.

“We are delighted to welcome Rebecca to Warrenton,” said Steve Wojcik, Chair of the Board of Trustees for Fauquier Health, in a statement Thursday. “She is a Virginia native who is familiar with our region and passionate about its health.

“She also is a proven leader with the skill set to lead Fauquier Health and expand the services and quality care provided to our region. We thank Tony for his service and look forward to the future with Rebecca’s leadership.”

During Segal’s five years at her previous leadership position, the hospital made strides in physician recruitment, expanding access to primary and specialty care through their region, and in employee engagement and patient safety and experience, according to the release. The facility improved in quality outcomes and reductions in preventable harms while Segal also oversaw a $17M renovation.

Segal previously served as chief operating officer of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, a LifePoint Health facility in Somerset, Ky., and as assistant administrator for two other LifePoint facilities in Virginia and West Virginia and has been in the industry since 2001.

“I look forward to joining Fauquier Health and to serving the employees, patients and community in Warrenton,” said Segal in a statement.

“Being from Virginia, coming to Fauquier is a homecoming for me and I am excited to get to know the team and work towards advancing the care and services we provide here and fulfilling our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”

Segal holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg and a Master of Health Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

She was named one of Becker’s Hospital Review’s “Rising stars: 60 healthcare leaders under 40” in 2017.