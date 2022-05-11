Fauquier Health Pediatric Bike-A-Thon supports young patients

Community showed up in force to support the recent, first-ever Pediatric Bike-A-Thon of Fauquier Health orchestrated by the hospital's Pediatric Therapist Team.

Organizers encouraged families, friends, and staff to come together in a safe environment to cheer on the young patients.

There were chalk raceways, bubbles, signs of encouragement, medals for participation and of course—bike riding at the event held in the cancer center parking lot on West Shirley Avenue in Warrenton.

To date, 15 of Fauquier Health’s pediatric rehabilitation patients have received a special needs bike donated by Bloomfield Foundation of Marshall, Fauquier County.

The main goal of Pediatric Bike-A-Thon was to bring the kids together who had received the bikes to give thanks to the foundation and provide a place for youth on a similar journey to have fun together, said pediatric physical therapist assistant Pamela DeRivero in a release from Fauquier Health.

“It was an honor to participate in such a beautiful heartwarming event that was filled with joy and love,” she said.

Other community organizations heard about the event and wanted to pitch in. Warrenton Police department came out and brought their bikes to ride.

“This event was very important to me and the department because it reached a different group of kids on their level, which made them extremely happy. You could see it in their smiles and attitude that the kids enjoyed themselves and that’s what we like to see,” said Warrenton PD spokesperson Chai Fuller.

“There is always the typical police work to be done, but engaging and having fun with kids, who also love police officers, or want to be one, or who likes being around police officers, is most rewarding!”

Warrenton Walmart, in addition, got involved by donating chalk, bubbles, poster boards, markers, and more.

Panera Bread of Warrenton gave coffee and bagels for breakfast.

Bloomfield Foundation owners even made an appearance to support the event that raised $3,000 to give back to the community, according to the release. Donate to Bloomfield Foundation Attn: Treasurer Mrs. Henry Baxley at 4406 Winchester Rd, Marshall, VA 20115.