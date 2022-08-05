 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Fauquier Health welcomes new family medicine doctor

  • 0
Dr. Jenna Wong

Dr. Jenna Wong

 KATWILLCOX.COM

Dr. Jenna Wong, a family medicine physician, has recently joined the Fauquier Health team.

Wong joined the health system’s Primary and Specialty Care office on Lake Manassas Drive in Gainesville. The Gainesville office opened in March alongside an established OB/GYN and midwifery office.

Wong will join Dr. Hasina Hamid, internal medicine specialist, Fauquier Health said in a statement this week.

The office also has future plans to welcome a second family medicine provider in coming weeks. Wong will see patients of any age 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, hours subject to change.

“As part of Fauquier Health’s multidisciplinary approach, the Primary and Specialty Care Office in Gainesville will offer patients close access to a variety of services closer to home,” Fauquier Health interim CEO Anthony Young said.

People are also reading…

Wong graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Occidental College in Los Angeles in 2014, where she majored in biochemistry with a minor in kinesiology.

She holds a medical degree from A.T. Still University of Osteopathic Medicine in Mesa, Ariz., and completed her Family Medicine Residency at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.

Wong is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Utah Academy of Family Physicians, and Hawaii Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons.

She has participated in over 100 childbirth deliveries and has extensive knowledge of chronic illness and disease management.

Her other areas of specialty are preventative care, acute illness care, blood pressure and diabetes management, physical exams, treatment of minor injuries, and mental health evaluation and management.

Wong accepting appointments at 703/743-7370, FHDoctors.org and FauquierHealth.org.

0 comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

Dr. Dean Ornish is trying to do for the brain what he did for the heart. At his nonprofit Preventive Medicine Research Institutein California, he's using the same four lifestyle interventions to see if early-stage Alzheimer's can be "slowed, stopped or even reversed" without the use of drugs, devices or surgeries.

In race for monkeypox vaccines, experts see repeat of COVID

In race for monkeypox vaccines, experts see repeat of COVID

Public health officials warn that moves by rich countries to buy large quantities of monkeypox vaccine could leave millions of people in Africa unprotected against a more dangerous version of the disease. Scientists say that, unlike the campaigns to stop COVID-19, mass vaccinations won’t be necessary to curb monkeypox outbreaks. They think targeted vaccinations, along with other measures, could be enough to shut down the multiple outbreaks. Monkeypox is much harder to spread than coronavirus. But experts warn that if the disease spills over into general populations, the need for vaccines could intensify. Brazil and Spain have just reported monkeypox deaths, the first in their nations.

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing new regulations that would force food processors to reduce the amount of salmonella bacteria found in some raw chicken products or risk shutdowns. The proposed USDA rules announced Monday would declare salmonella an adulterant — a contaminant that can cause food-borne illness — in breaded and stuffed raw chicken products. That includes many frozen foods found in grocery stores that appear to be cooked through but are only heat-treated to set the batter or breading. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the salmonella bacteria sickens 1.3 million Americans each year, puts 26,000 in hospitals and causes 420 deaths.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Stretching and balance exercises help slow cognitive decline

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert