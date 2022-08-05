Fauquier Health welcomes new family medicine doctor

Public health officials warn that moves by rich countries to buy large quantities of monkeypox vaccine could leave millions of people in Africa unprotected against a more dangerous version of the disease. Scientists say that, unlike the campaigns to stop COVID-19, mass vaccinations won’t be necessary to curb monkeypox outbreaks. They think targeted vaccinations, along with other measures, could be enough to shut down the multiple outbreaks. Monkeypox is much harder to spread than coronavirus. But experts warn that if the disease spills over into general populations, the need for vaccines could intensify. Brazil and Spain have just reported monkeypox deaths, the first in their nations.