Fauquier Health welcomes new family medicine doctor

Dr. Jenna Wong, a family medicine physician, has recently joined the Fauquier Health team.
Wong joined the health system’s Primary and Specialty Care office on Lake Manassas Drive in Gainesville. The Gainesville office opened in March alongside an established OB/GYN and midwifery office.
Wong will join Dr. Hasina Hamid, internal medicine specialist, Fauquier Health said in a statement this week.
The office also has future plans to welcome a second family medicine provider in coming weeks. Wong will see patients of any age 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, hours subject to change.
“As part of Fauquier Health’s multidisciplinary approach, the Primary and Specialty Care Office in Gainesville will offer patients close access to a variety of services closer to home,” Fauquier Health interim CEO Anthony Young said.
Wong graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Occidental College in Los Angeles in 2014, where she majored in biochemistry with a minor in kinesiology.
She holds a medical degree from A.T. Still University of Osteopathic Medicine in Mesa, Ariz., and completed her Family Medicine Residency at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.
Wong is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Utah Academy of Family Physicians, and Hawaii Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons.
She has participated in over 100 childbirth deliveries and has extensive knowledge of chronic illness and disease management.
Her other areas of specialty are preventative care, acute illness care, blood pressure and diabetes management, physical exams, treatment of minor injuries, and mental health evaluation and management.
Wong accepting appointments at 703/743-7370, FHDoctors.org and FauquierHealth.org.