Fauquier Health welcomes new OB/GYN

Dr. Nikita Mishra, MD, PhD, has joined Fauquier Health and will be offering obstetrics and gynecologic services to the residents of Fauquier and Prince William counties.

Mishra will join Dr. Barry Aron and Certified Nurse Midwives, Monica Freidline and Kathleen McClelland, at Fauquier Health’s two OB/GYN & Midwifery clinics, according to a health system release.

“I enjoy developing meaningful relationships with my patients and providing excellent medical care based on the patient’s goals and desires,” Dr. Mishra said.

She will primarily be located at Fauquier Health’s newest office, 7915 Lake Manassas Dr. Suite 101 in Gainesville. Mishra will also see patients at the Warrenton office, 253 Veterans Dr. Suite 210.

Dr. Mishra is an award-winning OB/GYN with a minimally-invasive gynecology-focused practice designation from the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology, the release stated. She obtained her PHD in Physiology, with a focus on Preeclampsia, from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond after her medical degree.