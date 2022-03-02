Feral cat tests positive for rabies in Fauquier

In order to protect the health of its residents, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District on Wednesday issued a notice about a rabies-positive feral cat located near the intersection of Midland Road and Ebenezer Church Road in Fauquier County, just north of Bealeton.

The local health department sent the cat to the Virginia State Lab for rabies testing on Feb. 28 and it was reported positive March 2.

The health department has contacted identified individuals who may have had contact with the feral cat and assessed individual needs for post-exposure rabies shots. Officials encourage everyone to please speak with friends, family, co-workers and neighbors, including elderly and disabled contacts, about rabies and the importance of leaving feral animals alone.

It is important to keep pets and livestock up to date on their rabies vaccinations. Individuals who have had recent contact or been bitten by a feral cat or wild animal should contact their primary health care provider or local health department for further evaluation and medical recommendations, according to the health district alert.

To report rabies exposure, contact Fauquier Environmental Health Office at 540/347-6363 or Fauquier Animal Control at 540/347-3300.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the central nervous system. The virus is found only in the saliva and brain tissue of an infected mammal (the virus is not found in birds, fish, insects or reptiles) and is most commonly spread when an infected animal bites a human or pet.

Rabies symptoms in animals include abnormal behaviors such as difficulty swallowing (causing fear of drinking and foaming around the mouth), poor balance, paralysis and seizures. Some, but not all rabid animals can become aggressive and attack.

Once symptoms of rabies begin, the illness progresses quickly and is nearly 100% fatal within a couple of days.

In Virginia, the virus is most commonly identified in “high risk” wild animals such as bats, foxes, raccoons and skunks. Rabies is occasionally found in domestic animals (dogs, cats and livestock) with nearly all due to no vaccination history and exposure to the virus, according to the alert.

Examples of this include imported dogs from rabies-endemic countries and unmanaged feral cat colonies.

According to VDH environmental-epidemiology statistics, Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties each had one rabies-positive animal in 2021. In 2020, there were three rabies cases in Culpeper, 18 in Fauquier, one each in Madison and Orange and three in Rappahannock, according to the data.

To protect pets and their owners from rabies, Virginia law requires that all dogs and cats four months of age and older be vaccinated for rabies by a licensed veterinarian, and that vaccinations be kept current. Search “low cost rabies vaccinations near me” on a smart phone or internet-enabled device to find local clinics.

Making home less inviting to wildlife is another way to minimize rabies exposure. Do not feed stray or wild animals, and make sure to feed pets indoors, the release stated.

Store garbage and pet food indoors if possible, and make sure that outdoor containers are secure and animal proof. Teach children to avoid all contact with wild or stray animals, the health dept. advised.

People should not handle, attempt to care for or dispose of sick, injured or dead animals. Contact animal control or the non-emergency police number for assistance.

People should keep wild animals such as bats out of their home by capping chimneys with screens and blocking openings in attics. Unlocked dog doors and open windows without screens can also be inviting to wildlife.

Observe stray or sick looking animals in the area? Do not attempt to catch or kill it. Contact local animal control for assistance.

If a bat is found indoors and may have had contact with someone, do not release it. Call animal control for assistance.

A health department public health nurse or environmental health specialist will contact residents to determine whether the bat needs to be tested for rabies.

Those bitten by a wild or stray animal should not panic. Wash the wound thoroughly with warm soapy water and contact animal control, a doctor or Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District offices for further recommendations.

A feral cat in Madison County tested positive for rabies in January. Animal control there has euthanized another 20-30 other feral cats possibly exposed to the deadly virus.