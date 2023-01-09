Flu cases decline locally, COVID on the rise again

Flu and RSV cases are decreasing locally while COVID-19 is once again on the rise, according to Weekly Updates Jan. 6 from Culpeper-area Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

The new COVID-19 variant, XBB.1.5 (a sub-variant of BA.2), is driving the increases across the U.S. As of December 29, hospital admissions were the third highest since the start of the pandemic. In December, the new variant went from causing about 4% to 41% of new U.S. infections, and is responsible for 75% of new cases in the northeast, according to RRHD.

What does this mean locally? New variants, waning immunity, and holiday gatherings could lead to another winter surge, the local health district said.

There are steps to take to protect one’s health and the health of others including handwashing, wearing a mask, getting vaccinated or boosted, staying at home when sick and keeping distance in public places.

For people aged 2 years or older—including passengers and workers—CDC recommends properly wearing a high-quality mask or respirator over the nose and mouth in indoor areas of public transportation and transportation hubs. When people do this, they protect themselves and those around them, and help keep travel and public transportation safer for everyone.

For the week ending Dec. 23, 2022, UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center reported 100 percent occupancy for its six ICU beds and 45 percent of its 98 adult inpatient bed in use.

The seven-day average of hospitalized COVID patients at the Culpeper hospital was four adults for the week ending Dec. 23, according to the data from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

UVA Culpeper Medical Center reported 45 adult admissions for COVID from Thanksgiving to Christmas week, according to the data, compared to 62 admissions the same time a year ago.