For 1st time, COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinics in Culpeper

For the first time, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are now available through the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

Clinics for the Moderna vaccine were held Tuesday from 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. at Germanna Community College, 18121 Technology Dr. in Culpeper. The Health District will offer other walk-in clinics during the same times on Wednesday, April 28 at GCC.

“The RRHD is now offering walk-in availability at our clinics for those 18 years of age and older," said Acting Health Director Dr. Colin Greene in a statement late Monday. "We hope this added flexibility allows more of our residents the chance to get vaccinated."

Those seeking a vaccination should simply drive in to the front of the college and let the volunteer know they are there to get a COVID-19 shot.

Those who prefer to do so can make an appointment for the Wednesday clinics at vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/client/registration?clinic_id=3909 or vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/client/registration?clinic_id=3910. For assistance by phone, call 540/308-6072.

More than half of American adults have received at least one vaccine dose, and President Joe Biden last week celebrated eclipsing 200 million doses administered in his first 100 days in office, according to the Associated Press.