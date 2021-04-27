For 1st time, COVID-19 walk-in clinics today & Wednesday in Culpeper

For assistance by phone, call 540/308-6072.

More than half of American adults have received at least one vaccine dose, and President Joe Biden last week celebrated eclipsing 200 million doses administered in his first 100 days in office, according to the Associated Press.

He also acknowledged entering a new phase to bolster outreach and overcome hesitancy. Across the country, pharmacists and public health officials are seeing the demand wane and supplies build up, the AP reported.

Before getting the vaccine, if an individual has had an allergic reaction to any injectable medication or injectable vaccine in the past requiring either epinephrine or an emergency room visit, they will need to bring a hard copy of the Physician, Physician's Assistant or Nurse Practitioner's note advising it is OK to receive the shot, according to the RR Health District

Only those who require assistance may have someone accompany them into the building for the vaccination. Those receiving the shot will be asked to wait inside the clinic site for 15 minutes after their dose.Any individual who has recently received any vaccine must wait 14 days before receiving the COVID 19 vaccine, according to RRHD. Any individual under isolation or quarantine must wait until after the isolation or quarantine period to receive the vaccine.

"Please remember to continue masking and social distancing outside your household. We will reach a point later this year when enough people are vaccinated where these actions are no longer necessary, but we’re not there yet. We ask all residents to continue to watch your 4Ws: Wear your mask, Watch your distance, Wash your hands, and Wait to return to work or school if you’re sick," the Health District advised.