Fredericksburg-area hospitals see 'some sense of normalcy' after COVID surges (copy)

Workers at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center grabbed cheerleading pompoms and balloons last week, then gathered on an inside stairwell for a photo to mark a special milestone: For seven days, the hospital didn’t have a single patient with COVID-19.

The streak was broken the following day, but it still gave people like Kristen Woodward, who oversees the hospital’s intensive care unit, a “moment of reprieve, to be able to take a deep breath and to say, ‘Woo, this has been heavy,’ ” she said in a video by Channel 4 news in Washington.

Mary Washington Healthcare experienced a similar moment last week. Two workers posed outside the hospital doors with extended arms to announce that waiting rooms are open and visitor restrictions have been lifted. Patients at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital can have four visitors at a time and even COVID-19 patients are allowed two visitors over 18 who must follow infection prevention protocol.

“It’s really nice to get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer of Mary Washington Healthcare. “It feels great.”

Masks are still required for workers, patients and hospital visitors except in areas where employees aren’t interacting with patients, according to MWHC. The staff has resumed in-person meetings. While conditions haven’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, the changes have been more than welcome, Newman said.

“It’s really a well-needed respite for our nursing staff, our physicians, our care teams, especially after the delta and omicron surges which were extraordinarily difficult,” he said. “But after two years of the pandemic, we’re seeing unprecedented levels of burnout, both among nurses and doctors, unlike anything we’ve ever seen, not just at Mary Washington but across the nation. There’s a tremendous amount of fatigue and burnout.”

For the last two weeks, Mary Washington Healthcare has had about 10 COVID-19 patients a day, Newman said. That’s a far cry from three months ago, when the system’s two hospitals—Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg and Stafford Hospital—had 180 patients on Jan. 15.

After equally dramatic declines in case counts, new cases have remained steady—with a few ups and downs in recent weeks—in the Rappahannock Area Health District, said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer.

The local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, has averaged between 19 and 30 cases a day since mid-March, compared to Jan. 4, when there were 1,713 new infections reported in a single day. That was the all-time high for the Fredericksburg area.

COVID-19 deaths continue to be added to the local tally, sometimes months after they occurred. One of the 12 fatalities added to Friday’s weekly report happened in January, according to the RAHD. To date, 624 people in the local health district have died from the virus.

While overall cases have dropped significantly in the United States since the surge of the highly contagious omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID Data Tracker has reported that almost half of the country is beginning to see increases in weekly averages. The tracker also notes that the BA.2 subvariant of omicron has accounted for 72% of recent new cases.

But current case counts may not reflect the true picture of COVID prevalence because so many people are taking tests at home and probably not reporting the results to their state health department. That’s why Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo, RAHD director, believes “hospitalizations are one of the most accurate barometers to gauge transmission levels in our communities.”

The CDC does as well, as its new metrics to determine a community’s transmission level include new hospital admissions, the number of beds occupied by COVID patients and new cases per 100,000 people. Under those measurements, the local health district’s transmission level has been low for weeks.

So has the RAHD’s positivity rate which mirrors state levels. The rate indicates the percentage of positive tests among all those taken. Locally and across Virginia, the rate fell to about 3.5% in mid-March then climbed above 5% on Friday.

Still, the prevalence of COVID-19 is “very, very low” in the Fredericksburg area, Newman said, adding that the United States is not seeing the uptick of the BA.2 variant as other countries have seen. “It’s not quite clear why that is and we’ll take it as it comes.”

Going into summer, he said that for most people who don’t have compromised immune systems or significant underlying health problems “it is fairly safe to resume life as normal,” Newman said. However, everyone needs to weigh individual risk and tolerance.

Obasanjo, at the health district, said the same. “For now, the data says we can continue our current relaxed measures, but that could very well change.”