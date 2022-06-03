Free Clinic of Culpeper earns gold rating for third year in a row

The Free Clinic of Culpeper has earned a 2022 Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

The local clinic has earned the Quality Standards highest score for all three years since the rating program started in 2020.

Free Clinic of Culpeper director Tammy LaGraffe said they are proud to receive top marks, reflecting the commitment of staff and volunteers to providing quality patient care.

Over the last year, the clinic, located near the hospital on Laurel Street, has expanded support to its patients with new initiatives.

These have included placing garden boxes on site for harvesting of fresh vegetables; diabetes/hypertension health education; monthly health and wellness outreach; quarterly mobile onsite testing for Hepatitis C and HIV; and installation of digital tablets in exam rooms for visual health education, according to a release from Culpeper Wellness Foundation, umbrella nonprofit for the clinic.

"Many individuals and organizations provide support to clinic patients," LaGraffe said. "They do so in a variety of ways, from offering access to fresh food, to donating cold weather clothing, to responding to transportation needs. It truly does ‘take a village.’ The clinic’s Gold Rating also reflects this wonderful community support.”

The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics' mission is to ensure the medically underserved have access to affordable, quality health care. Its Quality Standards program measures that effort.

As a member of the National Association, the Free Clinic of Culpeper voluntarily submits information on policies and procedures, and implementation of such. These factors determined the top rating in areas of administrative, enhanced access, continuity of care, managing patient population information, planning and managing care, self-care support and community resources, coordinating care and improving on performance.