Free COVID rapid tests available curbside at 3 Orange Library branches

Orange County Public Libraries has partnered with Virginia Department of Health to offer curbside pickup for up to four free COVID rapid tests per adult. A library card is not required.

VDH supplies the tests requiring internet, webcam and microphone (or smartphone), and a photo ID for use. An online proctor will administer tests, verify ID and ensure tests are done correctly. These "E-MED Binax Now" tests are FDA approved and provide a digital verification of a negative test, according to a release from Orange County.

To ensure availability at Orange County Library branches, call ahead to reserve a test(s) for same day pickup. Tests not picked up during operating hours that day will be returned to the available pool for others. Tests are only available via curbside pickup and recipients are asked to wear a face mask.

Those seeking the free tests should call the library when they arrive and staff will place the item on a numbered pickup cart outside. Residents are asked to not enter the library if presenting symptoms of the virus and to consider asking someone else to pick up the test.