Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic Thursday at Brandy Station VFD

Anyone can get a free COVID-19 test at a drive-thru clinic 4 to 7 p.m. this Thursday, Dec. 7 at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept., 19601 Church Rd. in Brandy Station.

The parking lot will open at 3 p.m. and the first 300 individuals will be tested at this rain or shine event, according to a release from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

Those seeking a test do not have to be experiencing symptoms or have a referral to be tested. This free testing site is a partnership of Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District and Culpeper County.

"his project expands on the work of our community partnership to provide accessible testing for everyone in our community,” said Culpeper County Emergency Manager Bill Ooten.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will help staff the testing site. Those seeking a test should be prepared to complete paperwork in their car while they wait.

Experiencing symptoms? VDH recommends wearing a mask in the car especially if there are other passengers. PCR test results will take take 2-5 days on average, according to the release.