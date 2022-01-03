 Skip to main content
Free drive-thru COVID testing Thursday for 300 at Brandy Station VFD
Free drive-thru COVID testing Thursday for 300 at Brandy Station VFD

Brandy VFD

Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. is in Culpeper County.

There will be a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site 4–7 p.m. this Thursday, Jan. 6 at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept., 19601 Church Rd.

The parking lot will open at 3 p.m. and the first 300 individuals will be tested, according to a release from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

This one day testing site is open to everyone at no cost and the event will happen rain or shine. Patients do not have to be experiencing symptoms of the virus or have a referral to be tested.

This free testing site is offered through a partnership between RRHD and Culpeper County.

“We are working together to meet the needs of those looking for a PCR test after any potential COVID exposures during the holidays,” said Culpeper County Emergency Manager Bill Ooten.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will help staff the testing site. Please be prepared to complete paperwork in the car while you waiting. Experiencing symptoms of COVID? It is recommended to wear a mask in the car, especially with other passengers. PCR test results take 2-5 days on average to return.

"We understand the difficulty faced by those in need of COVID testing, especially now with the Omicron variant causing so many cases, so we are offering an additional opportunity on Thursday,” said Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene. “While we are pleased to offer testing, which is an important tool in fighting COVID, we also encourage everyone to get their COVID vaccination to prevent illness. Please go to www.rrhd.org to make an appointment.”

For general questions about COVID-19, community members may contact the RRHD COVID-19 Hotline at 540/308-6072 or AskRRHD@vdh.virginia.gov

