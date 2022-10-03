Free flu shot clinics upcoming in Orange, Brandy Station

Getting a flu vaccine is the single best way to protect against the flu, and is especially important while COVID-19 is still circulating in the Culpeper-area community, according to ar release Monday from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District,

The local health department will conduct a public health emergency exercise, offering free flu shots at two upcoming clinics.

The first will be a walk-in event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Prospect Heights Middle School, 202 Dailey Dr. in the Town of Orange.

The second clinic will be a drive-thru from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Brandy Station Fire Department, 19601 Church Rd. in Brandy Station, Culpeper County.

Residents ages 3 to 64 can get a free quadrivalent flu vaccine, which covers four types of flu. Vaccines are limited and will be first-come, first- served while supplies last.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask and a short-sleeved shirt or sleeves that roll up for easy access to the upper arm.

The purpose of these clinics is to simulate a mass vaccination event in which the health department and local agencies would work together so community members could be vaccinated efficiently during a time of emergency. Rappahannock-Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will assist health department staff with this exercise. The vaccine is provided by the Virginia Department of Health, Office of Emergency Preparedness.

“This year it is especially important to get a flu shot,” said RRHD Director Dr. Trice Gravatte.

According to CDD, he said, COVID-19 will likely continue in the local community into the fall and winter and may overlap with the flu season.“With the possibility of both viruses being in our communities at the same time, it is vital that everyone aged 6 months or older get their yearly flu shot,” Gravatte said.

Other flu prevention measures include frequent hand washing your hands, covering cough and sneezes, staying at home when sick, and limiting contact with others who are sick, he said.