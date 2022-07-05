 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free medical clinic Saturday & Sunday at Luray HS

  • 0
RAM

Remote Area Medical will hold a free, two-day clinic July 9-10 at Luray High School, 243 Bulldog Dr. in Luray.

All services are free, and no ID is required for the event sponsored by RAM, a Tenn.-based, major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics in multiple states.

Clinic providers deliver quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a release from the group.

The patient parking lot will open no later than midnight on Friday, July 8, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps will be provided to patients.

Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services in addition to medical services offered free to every patient attending the clinic.

Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions and x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general exams.

People are also reading…

HIV testing, HCV testing and Narcan Training will also be available. Free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will be offered alongside other free resources. In some situations outside of RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served.

RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

To donate or volunteer, see ramusa.org or call 865/579-1530.

0 comments

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Egypt closes coastal area after shark kills Austrian swimmer

Egyptian authorities have closed off a stretch of the country's Red Sea coastline, a day after a shark attack killed an Austrian woman swimming near the resort of Hurghada. The closure is to last three days, starting on Saturday. That's according to a document from the local governor's office shared with The Associated Press. The 68-year-old woman lost a leg and an arm in the shark attack and died shortly after she was brought to the private Nile Hospital in Hurghada on Friday. A health official says attempts by medical staff to resuscitate her failed. Shark attacks have been relatively rare in Egypt’s Red Sea coastal region in recent years.

GOP's Bailey to face Pritzker in race for Illinois governor

GOP's Bailey to face Pritzker in race for Illinois governor

Illinois Republicans have chosen conservative state Sen. Darren Bailey to take on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for governor this fall. Bailey defeated five other Republicans on Tuesday to win the nomination. Pritzker, who easily defeated a largely unknown candidate, is seeking his second term. Bailey is a farmer and staunch abortion opponent who raised his statewide profile by opposing restrictions Pritzker put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Bailey on Saturday. That support that may hurt Bailey in a general election for a state where voters rejected Trump by double digits in 2016 and 2020.

From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden

From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden

President Joe Biden is set to mark his second Fourth of July since taking office, and he's finding a far different political atmosphere today than a year ago. At this time last year, the United States had been making steady progress against the pandemic, and Biden said the country was “closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.” But in the past year, two variants proved the coronavirus remained a threat, and Biden's presidency has become bogged down in other challenges, some of them outside of his control. His approval rating has fallen 20 percentage points between his first and second Independence Days, according to polls from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Immigration detention facility near empty in California

Immigration detention facility near empty in California

A detention center in the wind-swept California desert town of Adelanto could house nearly 2,000 migrants facing the prospect of deportation. These days, it’s nearly empty. The facility is an extreme example of how the U.S. government’s use of guaranteed minimum payments in contracts with private companies to house immigrant detainees can have a potential financial downside. The U.S. government pays to guarantee 30,000 immigration detention beds in four dozen facilities, but so far this fiscal year about half of them on average have been occupied, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement data. In the last two years, immigration detention facilities across the United States have been underutilized as authorities needed to space out detainees due to COVID-19.

Deborah James, UK cancer research campaigner, dies at 40

Deborah James, UK cancer research campaigner, dies at 40

Deborah James, a British broadcaster who raised millions for cancer research and was recognized by Prince William for her work, has died. She was 40. James hosted a BBC podcast called “You, Me and The Big C”  in which she spoke in a no-nonsense approach about living with bowel cancer. Her candid social media posts about her cancer diagnosis and treatment, including videos of her dancing, garnered praise from the public. She was diagnosed in 2016 and revealed in May that she was receiving end-of-life care at her parents’ home in Woking in southern England. She died Tuesday surrounded by her family, including her husband and their two children.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dermatologists: Social media doesn't have the best information on skin care

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert