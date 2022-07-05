Free medical clinic Saturday & Sunday at Luray HS

Remote Area Medical will hold a free, two-day clinic July 9-10 at Luray High School, 243 Bulldog Dr. in Luray.

All services are free, and no ID is required for the event sponsored by RAM, a Tenn.-based, major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics in multiple states.

Clinic providers deliver quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a release from the group.

The patient parking lot will open no later than midnight on Friday, July 8, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps will be provided to patients.

Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services in addition to medical services offered free to every patient attending the clinic.

Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions and x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general exams.

HIV testing, HCV testing and Narcan Training will also be available. Free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will be offered alongside other free resources. In some situations outside of RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served.

RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

To donate or volunteer, see ramusa.org or call 865/579-1530.