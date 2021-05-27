Free online Summer Caregiver Series from Aging Together

Professional caregivers and those who care for their own family need all the support they can get and Aging Together is stepping in again to provide some.
The local nonprofit serving the five counties is hosting a free, online Summer Caregiver Series starting next month.
"Caring for someone can be a joyful experience, but, it can also become stressful at times. Caregiver stress is often understood only by those who are in the trenches of caring for a loved one who has a chronic illness, disability, or is living with dementia," Aging Together said in a news release.
The toll of that stress can be hazardous to a caregiver's health, who often don't time to think of themselves, won't seek out resources and become overwhelmed.
Aging Together aims to provide ideas, confidence, and empowerment to improve the lives of caregivers with the summer series.
“Our goal is to provide updated information and education to help caregivers provide the best possible care for their loved ones and clients.”, says Liesa Dodson, with The Harbor at Renaissance, an Aging Together Team member who has spent extensive time planning this program. “Each session will address a particular aspect of caregiving – they are intended to provide insight into the importance of selfcare, and also long-term care planning.”
The schedule for the one-hour sessions is as follows: June 8 - Dementia: Seasons of Change; June 22-Compassion Fatigue; July 13-COVID Trauma & Recovery; July 27 -Summer Healthy Living; Aug. 10-Summer Activities & Engagement and Aug. 24 -Care Options & Building a Care Team. Register at agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.