Greene County supes approve rezoning for MedExpress in Ruckersville

Under a tentative deal Washington state employees would get $1,000 bonuses for receiving a COVID-19 booster shot. The Seattle Times reports the agreement between the state and the Washington Federation of State Employees also includes 4% pay raises in 2023 and 3% pay raises in 2024. Gov. Jay Inslee announced this month that all pandemic emergency orders will end by Oct. 31, including state vaccine mandates for health care and education workers. But he has said a vaccine mandate will continue to be in effect for workers at most state agencies. The union called the deal, which still must be approved by both sides, the highest compensation package in the union’s history.