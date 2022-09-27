Greene County supes approve rezoning for MedExpress in Ruckersville

The Greene County Board of Supervisors recently unanimously approved a rezoning to allow a MedExpress in Ruckesrville.
Watts of VA, LLC C/O Apex/Brent Hall requested the rezoning from Agriculture land to Business Highway and High Intensity on a 0.56-acre lot. The parcel is designated as “mixed use village center” in the Greene County Future Land Use Map.
This request went through the Planning Commission at its Aug. 17 meeting and approval was recommended in a 5-0 vote. Director of Planning and Zoning Jim Frydl showed a map of the area in his presentation.
The parcel is located near the Ruckersville Walmart and Lowe’s, next to the Domino’s Pizza and Wolf’s Fixins Barbecue.
The owner of the parcel has an interested party, MedExpress, to build an urgent care facility in the county.
All of the surrounding plots are currently zoned as B-3 so the request was made to simply match the surrounding areas. In his presentation, Frydl stated that this new zoning would “promote the concepts in the Comprehensive Plan and make the area more marketable to expand the County’s economic development while preserving the surrounding residential areas.” No one signed up for public comment.