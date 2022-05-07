 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Health Dept. update: COVID community levels low across Culpeper area

May 6 chart

The latest COVID community levels for the five counties, as of May 6, 2022.

 RRHD

As April draws to a close and May arrives, cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are rising in a majority of U.S. states, according to Friday’s COVID update from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

RRHD Community Levels are at Low for all five counties, indicating that the severity of illness and burden on the healthcare system are still at manageable levels as of May 6, 2022.

Fewer than 400 coronavirus deaths are being reported each day nationwide in the United States, the lowest daily average since before the Omicron variant emerged last fall, according to the local health department.

Deaths have decreased by more than 20 percent in the last month. In the past, however, trends in deaths have lagged behind cases and hospitalizations by several weeks, according to the update.

Since VDH reporting began in March of 2020, Culpeper County has experienced 148 deaths from COVID and more than 11,400 cases among its residents, more than 20 percent of the total population.

The local emergency room at UVA Culpeper Medical Center saw about 100 confirmed COVID cases weekly in the month of April, compared to a high of nearly 400 confirmed cases during the last week of December 2021, according to data from U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services.

For the last week of April, the 98-bed Culpeper hospital was less than 40 percent occupied. The ICU was more than 88 percent occupied in mid-April, according to the data.

As special events, gatherings and travel resumes in full force, COVID effects linger on many fronts.

For example, China’s current COVID lockdown has led to a U.S.-wide shortage in materials used for some imaging scans, according to a post May 5 by UVA Health. The shortage is projected to last through at least July 1, resulting in potential imaging appointment delays.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

