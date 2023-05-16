Last week was National Nurses Week: Rappahannock Rapidan Health District said it is so very grateful to its entire team of nurses and that they celebrate them this week and every week.

Every year from May 6-May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday, nurses are recognized for their service and dedication to caring for others and improving the health of patients nationwide through National Nurses Week, according to a health dept. release.

Public Health Updates from local health officials: On May 11, 2023, the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Declaration ended. What does this mean?

COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be free for all, as long as the supply of federally purchased vaccines lasts. Testing and treatment remain available, but there may be a cost, depending on insurance, the health dept. said.

Virginia will continue to support free test kits for vulnerable populations, and RRHD has ordered a supply of at-home COVID-19 tests available for pick-up at local health departments.

Scenic Fruit Company has issued a recall for frozen strawberries and an organic tropical blend due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A. The fruit was sold at stores like Costco, Aldi and Trader Joe’s:

May 9 was Fentanyl Awareness Day. Fentanyl is involved in more deaths of Americans under 50 than any other cause of death, including heart disease, cancer, and all other accidents. Illegally made fentanyl is the primary driver of the recent increase in all U.S. overdose deaths, the health dept. said.

RRHD provides naloxone free of charge to community members, first responders, and local organizations to prevent fatal opioid overdoses in our health district. Want to schedule a REVIVE! training event to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose emergency using naloxone? Contact AskRRHD@vdh.virginia.gov.

On May 7, U.S. Senate Candidate for Virginia, Eddie Garcia, stopped by the RRHD booth at The Culpeper Latino Festival. He received Naloxone training from a team member, Sakina. Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids—including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications—when given in time.