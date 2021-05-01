 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health district schedules more COVID-19 walk-in clinics in Culpeper
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Health district schedules more COVID-19 walk-in clinics in Culpeper

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Moderna

A health care worker receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the United Memorial Medical Center on December 21, 2020, in Houston, Texas.

The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District is now offering walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations (Moderna) for those 18 and older at Germanna Community College in Culpeper.

Those seeking a vaccine should simply drive in during any of the clinic times listed below, and let the volunteer know they are there to get a COVID-19 shot. Here are the clinic dates:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

-Wednesday, May 5 - 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

-Thursday, May 13 - noon-7:30 p.m.

-Friday, May 14 - 8:30 a.m.-noon

For information or to make an appointment, which is not required, contact 540/308-6072.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Upgrades that will make your old bike feel brand new

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health

KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: 100 Days of Health Policy

It’s 100 days into Joe Biden’s presidency and a surprisingly large number of health policies have been announced. But health is notably absent from the administration’s $1.8 trillion spending plan for American families, making it unclear how much more will get done this year. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosens its mask-wearing recommendations for those who have been vaccinated, but the new rules are confusing. Joanne Kenen of Politico, Mary Ellen McIntire of CQ Roll Call and Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet join KHN’s Julie Rovner to discuss these issues and more. Plus, Rovner interviews KHN’s Julie Appleby, who reported the latest KHN-NPR “Bill of the Month” episode.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News