Health District update--COVID-19: Where are we now?

The local health department is reminding citizens the pandemic is not over yet, even though everyone wants it to be (including us!), Rapphananock-Rapidan Health District stated in its July 15 weekly COVID-19 update.

“What the pandemic being ‘over’ looks like is debatable but one way to see it is the point when the burden of COVID-19 cases and severity of illness becomes comparable to other regular respiratory infections like the flu or common cold,” the Health District said.

“At that point, COVID would still exist but pose substantially less risk to individuals and cause much less disruption to society. Unfortunately, we are not there yet.”

An upward trend in COVID-19 cases during the summer is starting to be seen, not normal for a respiratory illness, according to the update.

The VDH COVID-19 dashboard shows over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported per day in Virginia and approximately 100,000 new cases per day in the U.S.

Culpeper County reported 891 new cases in the past three months along with five new deaths from the virus that continues to target older adults in nursing home settings. It is listed in the medium range for COVID community level along with Madison and Rappahannock counties. Orange County has high community level and Fauquier is low.

In the past six months, according to Virginia Dept. of Health data, 45 died from COVID-19 in Culpeper County, nearly one third the cumulative death toll from the respiratory illness in Culpeper of 145 people since reporting began back in March 2020.

U.S. With the ease of obtaining at-home test kits, RRHD, state, and national case numbers are likely much lower than actual number of positive cases currently in the community, the health district stated in its July 15 update.

Sub variants of Omicron are rapidly coming and going. As of last week, the sub variant known as BA.5 accounted for nearly 54% of the country’s COVID-19 cases.

A similar Omicron sub variant called BA.4 makes up 17%. Cases of the highly transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 variants have been confirmed throughout RRHD.

These newest variants can escape immunity from vaccine boosters and are less treatable by antibody therapies.

Vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness and death, although they do not prevent all illnesses, RRHD stated. FDA advisors voted in favor recently of a new vaccine adapted to protect against Omicron and its sub variants. The Food and Drug Administration followed suit, announcing that updated vaccine shots in the fall will include a component from BA.4 and BA.5, making them better tailored to fight the current phase of the pandemic, according to the health district.

Why are vaccinated people still ending up in the hospital and dying? The health department answered: mutations in the virus and waning immunity as more time passes from a persons last booster shot are reasons for an increased number of breakthrough infections, vaccinated individuals that test positive, hospitalizations, and deaths from COVID-19.

RRHD and Virginia are both seeing an increase in hospitalizations. Staying up to date on booster doses is highly recommended to protect against the possibility of severe illness and hospitalization.

Antivirals are also now widely available and highly recommended for high-risk individuals in consultation with their doctors, the Health District said. Health officials also urged going back to basics as COVID deaths again target the most vulnerable.

“This summer in RRHD we are also starting to see a slight increase in COVID-19 related deaths again in elderly individuals, nursing home residents, and people with pre-existing health conditions,” according to last week’s update. “We need to focus on prevention before this trend becomes even stronger.”

This includes wearing a mask in large crowds indoors or for high-risk people, according to RRHD. The health dept. advised citizens to monitor themselves for symptoms following indoor gatherings and to obtain a test if they become ill. Free COVID tests are at health departments around the district: Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rapphannock.

“Our case count numbers are elevated and there are upwards trends for hospitalization and death, but population immunity from vaccination (and infection) helps so we are not in the same place we were last winter. The pandemic is not yet over and it matters that each person does their part to improve the wellbeing of the entire community, especially those most vulnerable,” the health dept. said.

UVA Culpeper Medical Center reported five COVID patients for the week of July 1, and a seven-day average of seven COVID admissions with 34.3 percent bed occupancy at the facility on Sunset Lane. Hospitalizations from coronavirus started to return locally in June following a three-month reprieve March-May, according to federal data.

In the United States COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States between March 2020 and October 2021, according to an analysis of national death certificate data by National Institutes of Health. During the 20-month period of the study, COVID-19 accounted for 1 in 8 deaths (or 350,000 deaths) in the United States.