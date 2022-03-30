Highlight the plight: Walk for Hope is Saturday in Culpeper

The annual Walk for Hope in Culpeper’s Yowell Meadow Park, held through hard times and good, consistently attracts a broad coalition of community members from all walks of life dedicated to shining a light on suicide, depression and substance-use disorder.

The sixth annual 5K race and walk around the scenic location on Blue Ridge Avenue starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, with registration an hour prior. The event is in memory of Ben Long, a young man from Culpeper who died by suicide.

The outdoor event will feature a quilt raffle, T-shirts, music, face painting, community groups, food, water and limited-edition Living the Dream Foundation face masks for the first 150 people who register. All proceeds are used for suicide-awareness efforts, youth scholarships and support for survivors.

Most people who attend the yearly event can relate to some aspect of the experience that Ed and Gloria Long endured after losing Ben to suicide on April 12, 2015.

He was 24, a Culpeper County High graduate and Eagle Scout who had played in the school’s marching band.

Ben Long appeared to have a promising future, and had graduated college and entered the workforce. A workplace injury led to pain pills being prescribed and a resulting addiction that led to heroin dependence. The young man felt completely hopeless, his parents recount.

Those who loved him most fought to find resources for the heroin dependence, but turned up empty. So, Ben ended his life.

From his ashes, his parents and younger brother, Marshall, built the foundation based on a saying Ben repeated: “Living the Dream,” as if he had a good life.

The foundation’s keynote event will be this weekend’s walk.

The pain of losing Ben has not stopped, but his death has eased suffering for others due to his family’s work.

“Since Ben’s death, there seems to be more local options available for those looking for addiction counseling and help. Although mental health support seems to be about the same in the area, I’d like to think that maybe we’ve done a little to help highlight the plight of those suffering from depression, substance abuse and suicide,” Ed Long wrote the Star-Exponent.

“The more we can get people talking, maybe we can lessen the stigma,” he added.

On Saturday, people will be walking, jogging and running. Chuck Love with Love Timing will use RFID electronic tags on 5K race participants’ bibs this year to give very accurate timing results, Long said.

April 12 will mark seven years since Ben took his life, his father said.

“Sometimes, it seems like so long ago, and sometimes it seems very recent. All the dreams we had for his future are always going to be just that, dreams,” Long said.

Ben’s kid brother is getting married this summer, he noted.

“We are looking forward to that,” Long said. “Marshall was so close to his brother and he has been through so much. Many times, the siblings are the forgotten ones. His happiness is what keeps us going.”

Saturday’s event, from 8 a.m. to noon, is rain or shine. Registration costs $25 on EventBrite; search Living the Dream, and be at the park on race day.

Make checks payable to “Living the Dream” Foundation, P.O. Box 4, Culpeper, Virginia 22701. Donations are tax-deductible; the foundation’s federal tax ID is 23-7238218

