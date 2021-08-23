How to avoid snakebites and what to do-and not do-if bitten

Having received more than 85 calls this year about snakebites, the Blue Ridge Poison Center at University of Virginia Health recently shared tips on how to avoid snakebites and what to do—and not do—in the event of a getting bitten.

Virginia is home to more than 30 species of snakes, including the venomous copperhead, timber rattlesnake and cottonmouth, also called the water moccasin.

But all snakes, including poisonous ones, will try to hide or escape from humans and will only bite as a last resort, according to UVA Health.

Many bites reported to poison centers are the result of someone trying to catch or kill a snake. Avoid harm by keeping distance.

When in snake habitats, such as tall grass, rocky areas, or the forest, stay alert. Watch hand and feet placement and always wear long pants and shoes. UVA Health also advised to walk with a flashlight outdoors when it’s dark, keeping the area around homes and yards mowed and free of pests, debris, and woodpiles so it doesn’t become a place where snakes can easily find food, like rodents, or hide from predators.

Also, don’t spread mothballs in the yard; they do not repel snakes and could pose a danger to other wildlife or young children, according to UVA Health.