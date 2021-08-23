How to avoid snakebites and what to do-and not do-if bitten

Having received more than 85 calls this year about snakebites, the Blue Ridge Poison Center at University of Virginia Health recently shared tips on how to avoid snakebites and what to do—and not do—in the event of a getting bitten.
Virginia is home to more than 30 species of snakes, including the venomous copperhead, timber rattlesnake and cottonmouth, also called the water moccasin.
But all snakes, including poisonous ones, will try to hide or escape from humans and will only bite as a last resort, according to UVA Health.
Many bites reported to poison centers are the result of someone trying to catch or kill a snake. Avoid harm by keeping distance.
When in snake habitats, such as tall grass, rocky areas, or the forest, stay alert. Watch hand and feet placement and always wear long pants and shoes. UVA Health also advised to walk with a flashlight outdoors when it’s dark, keeping the area around homes and yards mowed and free of pests, debris, and woodpiles so it doesn’t become a place where snakes can easily find food, like rodents, or hide from predators.
Also, don’t spread mothballs in the yard; they do not repel snakes and could pose a danger to other wildlife or young children, according to UVA Health.
About 3,000 snakebites are reported to U.S. poison centers each year. Around less than 10 result in a death, according to UVA Health. However, snakebites are painful and require medical care.
Signs of a snakebite include pain, nausea and vomiting, muscle twitching and swelling with bruising-remove any tight clothing or jewelry. Go directly to a hospital for medical care and antivenom if required.
Do not use a tourniquet and do not cut the wound or try to suck out venom, UVA Health advised. Do not apply ice and do not give the victim any drugs or alcohol.
Also, doctors do not need to know the type of snake for proper treatment. Do not attempt to kill, trap or take a photo of the snake—just leave it alone.