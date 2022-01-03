IT'S A BOY: Lincoln Tyler Baby New Year at UVA Culpeper Medical Center

UVA Culpeper Medical Center is excited to announce the first baby born at its Family Birth Center in 2022.

Lincoln Tyler Hochstetler was born at 1:10 a.m. on January 1, 2022, to Tyler and Heather Hochstetler.

Dr. Donna Wicker delivered the baby boy. Lincoln was 21.5 inches long and 8 lbs., 10 oz. Lincoln joins three siblings and will reside in Madison, VA.

His family opted not to share a photo of little Lincoln who is wished health and happiness.

The original Baby New Year was born in ancient Greece, according to Britannica.com. It was reportedly customary to display an infant in a basket for the turn of the calendar.

During the late 1400s, Germans depicted him as a religious figure signifying Baby Jesus, according to CNN. He was secularized by newspaper cartoonists in the 19th century, and he went pop after the Saturday Evening Post put him on the cover in a top hat.