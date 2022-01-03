 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IT'S A BOY: Lincoln Tyler Baby New Year at UVA Culpeper Medical Center
0 comments
editor's pick top story

IT'S A BOY: Lincoln Tyler Baby New Year at UVA Culpeper Medical Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fireworks

Fireworks over Sydney Harbor in Australia to welcome 2022.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

UVA Culpeper Medical Center is excited to announce the first baby born at its Family Birth Center in 2022.

Lincoln Tyler Hochstetler was born at 1:10 a.m. on January 1, 2022, to Tyler and Heather Hochstetler.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Donna Wicker delivered the baby boy. Lincoln was 21.5 inches long and 8 lbs., 10 oz. Lincoln joins three siblings and will reside in Madison, VA.

His family opted not to share a photo of little Lincoln who is wished health and happiness.

The original Baby New Year was born in ancient Greece, according to Britannica.com. It was reportedly customary to display an infant in a basket for the turn of the calendar.

During the late 1400s, Germans depicted him as a religious figure signifying Baby Jesus, according to CNN. He was secularized by newspaper cartoonists in the 19th century, and he went pop after the Saturday Evening Post put him on the cover in a top hat.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

A few simple tips to help you cook more at home

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WHO: global COVID cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
Health

WHO: global COVID cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — The World Health Organization says the number of COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week, with the biggest increase in the Americas. The gain followed a gradual increase since October.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert