'It's all about orange and blue'—UVA Health débuts signs at Culpeper hospital

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center solidified its association with the Charlottesville-based state academic health system during an outdoor sign unveiling Dec. 20.

Out with the old purple signs associated with its former health system, the Culpeper hospital ushered in new orange-and-blue letters marking UVA Health on the side of the cancer center, and around the multi-block campus, at the chilly morning event. The transition took about 18 months, said UVA Health CEO Dr. Craig Kent in remarks from the podium, starting in July 2021.

“UVA Health had the vision of bringing this all together and getting us to this day,” he said. “I just want to express UVA Health’s excitement about the adventure we are undertaking. Culpeper and the surrounding community is so important to us and has been for quite some time.”

UVA Health is a $4 billion health system at which the school of medicine was established in 1825, Kent said, noting the first hospital opened in 1901. UVA Health takes care of about 1.5 million patients a year with approximately 50,000 in its hospitals annually.

“We’re a big health system,” the CEO said. “At UVA Community Health, we provide care all the way from the primary care aspect to transplants and complex oncology patients—the full spectrum.”

Merging with Culpeper Medical Center, formerly a Novant campus, is going incredibly well, Kent said.

“Everyone has rolled up their sleeves, we figured out how to become an integrated health system. We’ve already recruited an additional 50 new positions. This is a momentous time. I used to like purple, but I don’t like purple anymore. It’s all about orange and blue,” he said of the colors of the UVA Cavaliers.

UVA Community Health CEO Eric Shannon called it a great day, saying the health system is already investing locally. Just behind the sign unveiling, construction is ongoing for a new linear accelerator for the oncology program.

“It’s really about how do we create more connection to the community and it just feels so right to have this moment in time. It’s really about partnership with our community,” Shannon said.

Retired Culpeper attorney Charlie Barrell has been on the UVA Community Health Board for nine years, he said.

“We in Culpeper know about community health. This facility started in 1960 thanks to the women of the Jaycettes getting together and organizing,” he said of the origins of Culpeper Memorial Hospital.

UVA has been a partner since he’s been on the board and ended up owning the whole thing, Barrell said.

“So that has been very, very good for us…we look forward to a great future. Thanks to them, we have assembled a tremendous staff here in Culpeper. All of you are why we have such great healthcare in Culpeper. The department chairs in Charlottesville have been a huge part of that along with UVA Health administration so we have a lot to be thankful for and we look forward to continuing this,” he said.

Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. said the hospital has evolved over the past 60 years to meet the healthcare needs of the community. He noted it is unique for the small-town to have its own medical center.

“I am very pleased for UVA to strengthen its commitment and investment in Culpeper and continue serving the healthcare needs of our residents for years to come,” Reaves said.

Finally, Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton, COO of UVA Community Health, said the sign unveiling event was really special for her.

“I am a native to Culpeper, have lived here my whole life and watched this hospital grow and change over the years. What I can really attest to is that this community always takes care of each other,” she said.

“We saw that at the height of the pandemic where the community came together taking care of our healthcare heroes. We also know that the relationship with the community is extremely symbiotic in that we lift each other up in a place where we choose to live, raise our families, work and play.”

Staton said they look forward to implementing a unified technology platform next year to provide even better, seamless care for “one UVA Health.”

“I could not be more proud. It’s an extraordinary vision to provide care across the commonwealth, and we are starting to deliver on it, we are growing expanding the services we offer, a new urologist just started with us, a brand new general surgeon, a new cardiologist that will be starting in March,” the hospital president said. “Our goal is to keep care local and we are really deliberately working on delivering that.”

After the unveiling, attendees enjoyed hot cocoa, coffee and hand warmers and hospital officials gave out travel coffee cups with the UVA Health logo. The health system transition resulted in the replacement of dozens of signs across the campus in the Town of Culpeper.