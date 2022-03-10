It's not a hoax: RRHD calling, texting Culpeper-area residents to remind them to get boosted

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is sending text and voice messages to residents in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock to remind them they are eligible for booster shots against COVID-19.

The texts and calls are just one more way VDH is reaching out to let Virginians know they can get a free booster dose of vaccine at many locations, including health care providers, local pharmacies and health departments around the state, according to a Health District release on Thursday.

The message will read: “Virginia Department of Health records indicate you are eligible for a Booster COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov or call (540) 308-6072.”

Or book an appointment at rrhd.org.

Local residents eligible for booster shots will receive the texts and calls. These voice or text messages are legitimate messages, not a hoax or scam, the Health District said.

Not everyone will be contacted at first, and individuals do not need to wait for this notification to get a vaccine booster.

Contacted but not due for a vaccine? Reach the VDH call center to review personal vaccine records to make sure it is up to date at 877/VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682) TTY call 7-1-1

Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.