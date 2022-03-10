 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

It's not a hoax: RRHD calling, texting Culpeper-area residents to remind them to get boosted

  • 0
Booster

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine booster by a pharmacist at a clinic in Lawrence, Mass., in December.

 AP

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is sending text and voice messages to residents in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock to remind them they are eligible for booster shots against COVID-19.

The texts and calls are just one more way VDH is reaching out to let Virginians know they can get a free booster dose of vaccine at many locations, including health care providers, local pharmacies and health departments around the state, according to a Health District release on Thursday.

The message will read: “Virginia Department of Health records indicate you are eligible for a Booster COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov or call (540) 308-6072.”

Or book an appointment at rrhd.org.

Local residents eligible for booster shots will receive the texts and calls. These voice or text messages are legitimate messages, not a hoax or scam, the Health District said.

People are also reading…

Not everyone will be contacted at first, and individuals do not need to wait for this notification to get a vaccine booster.

Contacted but not due for a vaccine? Reach the VDH call center to review personal vaccine records to make sure it is up to date at 877/VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682) TTY call 7-1-1

Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.

0 comments

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AI-Based Scheduling May Help Reduce Physician Burnout

AI-Based Scheduling May Help Reduce Physician Burnout

FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Use of artificial intelligence (AI)-based scheduling software to create more flexible work schedules may improve physician engagement and help reduce burnout, according to a study presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists ADVANCE 2022: The Anesthesiology Business Event, held from Jan. 28 to 30 in Dallas.

Watch Now: Related Video

Parenting during critical events: Discussing the Russian invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert