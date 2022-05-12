 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keep doing well: Culpeper Drug Court launches with couple participants

A different kind of legal proceedings take place every Tuesday in the historic Culpeper County Courthouse during which defendants are praised, humanely monitored and given resources. From the gallery, there is applause as those standing before the judge state their latest milestone—they’ve been clean and sober for at least two weeks, or longer.

Culpeper County Drug Court launched in February with two willing participants who admittedly have struggled with substance use resulting in criminal records.

The men, of different ages and backgrounds, are supported by a multi-member team consisting of Judge Susan Whitlock, Culpeper Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Walther and Acting Drug Court coordinator Andrew Lawson, along with a treatment provider, defense attorney, probation officer, law enforcement, and court’s clerk.

Walther, and others, have been working behind the scenes for years to launch the program. In late 2019, the effort gained support from the elected board of supervisors, whose members recognized a public health crisis that needed a different response.

It took two more years to get the framework in place, and now that it is, the program seems to be working. Federal dollars supported initiation of the legal resource.

The minimum 14-month program contains requirements for participants based on five stages of progress.

In phase one, starting out, participants must appear in court weekly, engage with treatment and supervision, develop case plans, visit with case managers weekly, allow monthly home visits and undergo weekly random drug testing. They’re encouraged to change people, places and things, according to a participant handbook developed the Drug Court Committee.

“So how are you doing this week? We are feeling good about what you are doing,” said Whitlock, addressing 56-year-old William, an African-American man, during a session in February. “You had a really good week from what I can tell.”

The drug court participant responded he had gotten a job at a local supermarket flexible with his schedule so he can meet program requirements.

“I want to fill all my time slots so I don’t think about doing that crazy stuff,” said William.

(The names of drug court participants are public record, but the Star-Exponent is only using first names out of respect for their privacy and the viability of the program).

Whitlock responded, “We are excited you made it another week!” followed by clapping in the courtroom.

Retired since December from the circuit court bench, the seasoned judge has been committed to implementation of a drug court here and will preside over it Tuesdays. She is in gentler form in the new role, as is intended.

William said in court he does not want to miss any more time with his family, having been incarcerated for a long time due to drug offenses. He has been free for the last decade or so.

“I was gone 18 years…I got kids that are grown,” he said, along with a little one. “I told myself I wouldn’t do that again.”

William said he has not been perfect and that he is still an addict—and will be until he dies.

“I try not to make those addict decisions anymore. I know anytime I touch that drug, it messes my life up,” he said.

Whitlock remarked, “Now make sure you keep everything on the same plane—keep doing well.”

William said he was going to prove the program works.

“Y’all give me an opportunity and I’m going to take advantage of it,” he said.

His drug of choice was PCP, William told the Star-Exponent after court in February. William said he was wrapped up in the party life in D.C. and had a history of selling and using.

“I have nothing to hide,” he said. “I am doing everything by the handbook now.”

Defense attorneys recommend participants for drug court, typically individuals who are high risk and high need, Walther said in an interview after February’s proceedings in general district court.

The local community services agency evaluates potential participants and also coordinates treatment services.

Individuals convicted of a violent crime in the past 10 years are not eligible for drug court, Lawson said, because it might affect other participants, Walther said. The goal of drug court, Lawson said, is to reduce recidivism and save lives and money.

Historically, drug courts have a 50 percent success rate, he said. It also helps keep families together, added Walther.

The top prosecutor noted 80-90 percent of criminal cases tried in Culpeper County have contributing factors of drug and alcohol misuse and mental health.

Well over half of the people in the local jail are incarcerated for these factors, Lawson said.

“It’s not the end all to everything, but it’s a start to help some people and society,” he said.

A lot of people put a lot of time to start the program in Culpeper, Lawson added, saying it would not be happening without the commitment from Whitlock and Walther.

Community services professionals have done a really good job getting people in for mental health appointments, he added. Lawson, who also directs Culpeper County Criminal Justices Dept., noted positive affirmation is part of drug court.

“I’m in a position of authority, yes, but I care about you and want you to be ok,” he said.

As the program grows, as many as 40 participants will be enrolled. The alternative court is much needed, as Culpeper has high rates of fatal overdoses and suicide.

Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins at a recent town council committee meeting noted overdoses from heroin and opioids are up here and across the country.

Members of his agency continue to disperse Narcan to save lives. Overdoses are dramatically under-reported, Jenkins said.

“It’s back, it’s a real dilemma right now,” he said.

The police chief said he is hearing positive things about Culpeper Drug Court.

“It will only grow,” Jenkins said. “It’s a good thing for our community.”

This is the first in an occasional continuing series following the progress of the program, and its participants.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

