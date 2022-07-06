"Laying the foundation for a healthy county"—health district director gives Culpeper status

Culpeper County ranks in the top third statewide for overall positive health outcomes, according the latest report card from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Of 131 localities surveyed across Virginia, the county was No. 39 with Falls Church at No. 1 and Petersburg ranking at the bottom, Dr. Trice Gravatte told the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday.

Earlier this year Gravatte became the new director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. He is also a family practice physician still actively seeing clients at the local health department due to a reported primary care doctor shortage in Culpeper.

Gravatte gave credit for the health outcome ranking to the Board of Supervisors and their predecessors “in laying the foundation for a healthy county.” He noted Culpeper has more Hispanics than the average area of Virginia, as well as more rural residents.

“We have a little bit more premature death, lower HIV prevalence and 11 percent uninsured compared to 9 percent in Virginia,” said Gravatte, noting he had been working with the local hospital and UVA partners to call attention to the primary care physician shortage.

The Culpeper ratio is one primary care doctor per 2,900 residents, compared to a statewide ratio of one doctor per 1,310 residents, the health director said.

“We lost another doctor in this county on Friday. It’s not your responsibility,” Gravatte told the Board of Supervisors, “but I want to point out it’s your risk and your health department who is in charge of chronic disease management. We are working to try to improve physician staffing ratios here.”

According to the Robert Wood Johnson report card, Culpeper County also has higher instances of teen births; more preventable hospital stays than the state and national average; higher alcohol-impaired driving deaths; higher rates of excessive drinking; and less access to exercise activities and mental health doctors.

Following Tuesday’s board presentation, Gravatte was headed to the health department to see uninsured patients with no access to a primary care doctor. Culpeper Health Department lacks the nurse practitioner that usually fills that role, he said.

“I am filling that role. We used to have to two,” Gravatte said. “I will see every citizen that needs clinical services today in Culpeper.”

Local primary care doctors, gynecologists and family practice doctors don’t have room for more patients, he said.

“I am adding those citizens on to be seen in Culpeper and have done so and will continue to do so,” Gravatte said. “Please know that in there we are always doing everything we can to meet the charge of providing care to women.”

Local health departments are working to provide formula for women and children in need of it during the nationwide shortage, he said. In addition, the agency oversees emergency preparedness, environmental health and restaurant inspections.

A Medical Reserves Corps volunteer coordinator is currently being sought, Gravatte said, mentioning some $350,000 worth of time given by corps volunteers to the district in recent years, especially during COVID.

The health district director addressed local infections they were tracking as of Tuesday, saying there was nothing alarming to report.

“There are COVID outbreaks in long-term care facilities around here we are working with them on. There is tuberculosis in the community I certify to be under control,” Gravatte said of the bacterial lung infection that still exists nationwide and can be successfully treated and cured.

“We are also working to prevent food-born diseases we are tracking,” he said.

He mentioned the health department, led by the commonwealth, would launch an online portal for filling out and returning applications.

As for the continued growth in food truck businesses, Gravatte said his agency is responsible for every food truck that spends the night in the five counties of the health district they to be sure it is safe.

Health department officials also go to motels and hotels to offer insights on safe practices there, the health director said.

Regarding substance use disorders, the health department helped assemble at-risk packages for CSB’s SEE Recovery Center and with Town Police to test for fentanyl and rescue medications.

COVID vaccinations stand available for children age six months and older, Gravatte said, mentioning an excellent Culpeper citizen recently featured, Karen Johnson. The health department worker is regionally and statewide recognized as a leader in helping that vaccine effort, he said.

“Our priorities for this coming year are substance abuse, COVID-19 response and to the extent we can be helpful in contributing gun locks, whatever we can in calling out areas where there might be improvements in (preventing) gun violence,” Gravatte said.