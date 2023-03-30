Parents and adults who work with youth are invited to walk in for a free drug awareness program and overdose response training next week in Culpeper.

Interactive presentations of “Hidden in Plain Sight” and onsite Narcan training will be offered at the program happening from 5-8 p.m. on April 3 in PATH Recreation & Fitness Center, located at 19002 Crossroad Parkway.

Culpeper Police Department will offer three sessions of “Hidden in Plain Sight,” which recreates a typical teen bedroom to enable adult attendees to experience and explore the environment of a teenager. Parents will learn to spot signs of possible substance use and risky behavior, according to a release from Culpeper Wellness Foundation.

Virginia Department of Health will do the training on using Narcan to reverse an overdose, and attendees will receive a free Narcan kit.

Culpeper Wellness Foundation has been a supporter of “Hidden in Plain Sight” since it first started in Culpeper in 2017, said President Shari Landry.

“This is a very real opportunity for parents and other adults to get a glimpse into the lives of teens and learn to recognize everyday items that may indicate that their loved one is involved in risky, dangerous activities,” she said.

“By learning what to look for, adults can be prepared to intervene if their child is experimenting with drugs and alcohol or is struggling to fight depression, anxiety or other issues, before it is too late.”

Given the amount of drug activity and number of overdoses in the community, the Wellness Foundation is partnering with VDH to provide Narcan training to as many people as possible, Landry said.

“By having this opioid overdose reversal drug on hand, anyone can easily take the steps needed to save a life and help someone who is struggling with addiction to get the help they need,” she said.

“Hidden in Plain Sight” one-hour interactive presentations will be held at 5:15 and 6:30 p.m. Overdose awareness & Narcan training will be held at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services will offer free resource information at the event.