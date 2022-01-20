Local acting health district director tapped as acting VDH health commissioner

The acting director of the Culpeper area health district was recently tapped by the new governor to be acting Commissioner of the Virginia Dept. of Health.

Dr. Colin Greene, a retired Army physician, since last March has served in temporary capacity as director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District in addition to his other position as Health Director of the Lord Fairfax Health District.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Jan. 13 appointed Greene acting health commissioner, replacing Dr. Norm Oliver, who stepped down from the post on Jan. 14, the day before the gubernatorial inauguration.

A Youngkin spokesperson told the Star-Exponent Greene is a great candidate for the position and has extensive knowledge of Health Services provided in the Commonwealth.

“We’re glad to have his experience at VDH,” the spokesperson stated in an email.

Greene did not immediately return requests for comment from the Star-Exponent.

Culpeper family physician Dr. L. Trice Gravatte will take over Feb. 1 as RRHD Health Director spanning Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.

In the meantime, Dr. Greene remains available for consultation for local health district matters, said April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator, in a phone call Wednesday.

Greene has been offered the position of deputy commissioner of the Virginia Deptartment of Health, she said.

That announcement is pending finalization of a replacement for Greene in the Lord Fairfax Health District, Achter said.

Greene told The Winchester Star on Tuesday that he volunteered for the state health commissioner position and was given an appointment as deputy.

Greene told his hometown newspaper that the use of face masks to prevent spread of COVID was discussed during the interview process with the Youngkin administration.

Greene said it’s questionable if masking is working against the omicron variant that spreads rapidly. It seems to be affecting people more in crowded, urban settings, where virus mitigation efforts are in common use, he said, according to The Winchester Star.

The newspaper reported Greene said that as health director his common refrain has been to prevent the spread of illness by continuing healthy practices of washing hands, maintaining distance from people who might be sick, and staying home when sick.

In December, Greene told the Rappahannock County School Board that Youngkin was likely to lift the mask mandate, according to Rappahannock News.

“I have a feeling most COVID-related mandates will go poof on the 15th [of January] and [the Virginia Department of Health (VDH)] will … return to an advisory role,” Greene told the body on a Zoom call, according to Rappahannock News.

“We will no longer be anything like the mask police … Republicans like to decentralize our decisions. I doubt you’re going to see the Department of Education telling you line by line exactly what to do. I think the school districts are going to have some freedom again.”

In his statement Jan. 13 appointing Greene acting health commissioner as well as other administration officials, Youngkin said he was excited to announce the “talented group of leaders that will help implement the agenda Virginians elected me to accomplish.”

The governor added, “This is the most important management team I have ever assembled and Virginians can rest assured we have brought together the qualified team that they deserve.”

Area school boards to decide on masks

The Rappahannock County School Board will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss how to proceed in response to Younkin’s executive order, effective Jan. 24, rescinding Virginia’s mask mandate for schools.

The Orange County School Board will also meet Thursday to consider the mask issue and a proposed resolution from Vice Chairman Jim Hopkins to make them optional. The resolution states, “masks have proven to be ineffective, impractical, and detrimental to the learning environment of the children of Orange County” and that the governor’s executive order now leaves that decision up to parents.

“The Orange County School Board believes strongly in the rights of individuals to make decisions regarding their own personal health needs,” Hopkins’s resolution states. “Any harassment or intimidation based on wearing or not wearing a mask will not be tolerated.”

