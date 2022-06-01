Local health dept. publicizes free trigger locks

Firearms were the No. 1 cause of death in children in 2020, according to a release Wednesday morning from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
Safe firearm storage is one way to help prevent injury and reduce suicide risk, the health dept. stated.
Both the American Academy of Pediatric and National Rifle Association support safe storage, according to the release.
Residents can pick up a universal trigger lock (designed to work on rifles, handguns and shotguns) 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at any of the local health department offices through Lock Guns 4 Loved Ones.
Free. No questions asked.