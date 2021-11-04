Local kids, age 5-11, can get COVID vaccine at Reva VFD, with appointment

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is now available in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, as approved by the CDC and FDA.

Because the Virginia Department of Health has been planning for the expansion of vaccine eligibility and availability, families will have many options for where to get their children the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to an RRHD release.

Local vaccination sites will include pediatric offices, family practice offices, retail pharmacies and school-based clinics, the health district said.

RRHD will offer vaccine for ages 5-11, as well as first, second, and booster doses at Reva Fire Department, 18230 Birmingham Rd. in Culpeper County. For available days and times, see rrhd.org or call 540/308-6072.

Residents may also sign up for appointments at vaccinate.virginia.gov or 877/829-4682. Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.

RRHD-sponsored clinics, including at Reva VFD, are appointment-based clinics at this time, according to the release.