Madison Free Clinic expands hours

The Madison Free Clinic is now offering expanded hours.

The new hours are 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday to accommodate a growing list of clients. The office hours are for patient screening and signup.

Madison Free Clinic executive director Jana Jackson has been working to increase awareness of the clinic and services it provides since she started as an administrative assistant in 2020. Jackson, a life-long Madison resident, was shocked and concerned about the number of locals who didn’t know about the clinic or the care it provides to Madison residents.

“I’m always surprised to find people that have no idea we exist,” said Jackson. “We have partnered with social services, other non-profits and churches to help get out the word. By offering services in other locations we have introduced the free clinic to an entirely different group of people. Outreach has been my number one goal. It was the driving force behind the health fairs we offered last winter.”

Jackson has received a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics to enhance outreach efforts and plans to use the money for updating the website and adding events to spread the word about free clinic eligibility and services.

One other recent change is the addition of a new staff member. Christina Hill will work as administrative assistant and Ren LeVally will continue in his role as patient services coordinator and IT.