'More important today than our last 50 years'—RRCS celebrates a half-century

Working behind the scenes and in public daily to improve the quality of life for area residents, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services formed half a century ago, in 1972.

The state-local agency provides a wide range of real-time help and programs to people in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

Multi-faceted RRCS will celebrate 50 years of serving the community with a free celebration open to the public from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Rock Hill Farm, 14461 Norman Road in Culpeper.

The event will provide information on the many offerings of RRCS, formerly known as the Community Services Board, along with food from around the globe, mock-tails, a magic show, rock painting and heart-warming testimonials. RRCS operates under the umbrella of Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, based in Richmond.

Based in Culpeper, RRCS oversees some 81 different programs in the five counties and has more than 400 employees.

It’s the largest agency serving the community that many have never heard of, Executive Director Jim LaGraffe said in a recent phone interview.

“We want to as best we can get the word out about us as an organization,” LaGraffe said.

LaGraffe has been in the agency’s lead position for nearly five years. In recent strategic planning exercises with its board, community surveys and interviews were conducted.

“What’s come back to us is a couple things—the biggest one being that there is a lack of a community awareness of who we are and everything that we do,” he said.

Among the most well-known programs RRCS runs is the Boxwood Recovery Center, a 30-day in-patient treatment center in Culpeper for people with substance-use disorder.

RRCS also runs a senior center in each of the five counties as the Area Agency on Aging.

The senior centers are slowly rebuilding after the COVID-19 pandemic, with attendance back to about 75 percent of its pre-COVID numbers, LaGraffe said.

“Gets a little better all the time,” he said.

Last year, RRCS opened the Support, Encourage & Empower—or S.E.E. Recovery Center—in Culpeper, a place where anyone can walk in to get on-the-spot resources for mental health.

In its first year, more than 2,000 unique individuals came through the center’s doors.

S.E.E. Center, on U.S. Avenue next to Culpeper Senior Center, is open to anybody who thinks they might need a little help and support, LaGraffe said.

“Someone who is depressed or anxious or worried about a family member or struggling with substance use. The goal is stigma-free and barrier-free,” he said.

“All you need to do is show up and walk in the front door, LaGraffe said. “You are asked two questions: Have you been here before? And do you live in one of our five counties? That is it. There is no cost, and it is open to anybody in our community.”

RRCS, in addition, runs a cool-air program for seniors in the summer and delivers meals to seniors in their homes year-round.

The agency offers an infant-toddler connection program to help the littlest people reach developmental milestones. It also runs group homes for adult individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The agency provides housing for low-income seniors and other affordable-housing options.

RRCS can assist with Medicare and Medicaid enrollment, and offers outpatient rapid access services for mental health and substance use at clinics in Fauquier and Culpeper.

The agency also mans a 24/7 Crisis Services line at 540/825-5656 for anyone who needs a listening ear.

For the past 1.5 years, RRCS has also had mental health professionals embedded with the Culpeper Police Department, responding to calls with officers about substance use or other issues where a trained counselor could help.

In the coming year, another big goal for the agency is to ease access, LaGraffe said.

“We heard over and over again from the community side it can be difficult to initiate services with us,” he said. “The idea is developing a single point of entry into everything that this organization does. Because we are such a big, diverse organization ... it can be kind of overwhelming on where do you go?”

Being able to speak with one person to get the answer is the goal, LaGraffe said. He noted the agency’s budget has grown by about 30 percent in the past two years. Sometimes, it can be hard to keep up with all that is offered.

“People are not aware of the full impact and breadth of services that are out there. It can be confusing and difficult to access programs at certain points in time,” LaGraffe said.

People attending Thursday’s 50th anniversary celebration will be able to learn about that breadth of services. Really important work has been accomplished the last 50 years, and the need continues, the director said.

“We are more relevant today than ever as an organization to support our community,” LaGraffe said. “With effects of the pandemic on depression and isolation, we’ve seen the last couple years a very large rise in substance use and overdoses ... what this organization needs to provide ... is more important today than it ever was in our last 50 years.”

Preventing and decreasing drug overdoses is high on the priority list, he said. To that end, harm reduction kits are widely available for free around the region, including Narcan to help revive people overdosed on opioids.

“We can’t help someone who is not alive,” LaGraffe said. “Our goal is to keep people alive long enough so we can make connections with them and they can accept treatment.”

The biggest barrier to people getting treatment is stigma, he added. The agency’s peer-support programs in this arena have been very successful. In fact, in the last two years, RRCS has added 26 peer-support positions. This means people working in these positions have shared experiences.

“We know if we get people engaged in peer support, the likelihood of them getting treatment goes up dramatically,” LaGraffe said.

Looking ahead to the next 50 years, the RRCS executive director said he hopes more resources will be brought home to area communities to help their people.

In Virginia, he said, about 75 percent of publicly-funded behavioral-health dollars are spent on institutional, state-level hospital care. The other 25 percent is for community-based care. That should be flipped, he added.

“Hopefully, it doesn’t take us 50 years to get there, but for the foreseeable future I think what you will see is we don’t need to spend more on behavioral health, we just need to spend it differently,” LaGraffe said. “We need to make that transition from state hospitals to community level of care. If someone in our five counties needs help, they should be able to get that locally.”