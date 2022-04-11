No entrance requirements: S.E.E. Recovery Center offers support in Culpeper area

Improving access to services is one key goal of Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services and the S.E.E. Recovery Center in Culpeper is helping the agency do just that.

The site that stands for Support, Encourage and Empower opened last August, based on a concept from Orange County resident Thomas Pratt. He is certified peer recovery specialist, Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Certified Trainer, Navy veteran and developer of the Veteran X peer led mental health recovery program.

Through his trainings, Pratt inspires future peer recovery specialists with the idea that peers can assist others in their recovery through support, encouragement and empowerment. The S.E.E. Center is predominantly run by peers with specially trained individuals in veteran needs, LGBTQ issues and family needs.

The center is open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. with future intentions to make it a 24-hour operation.

“We’ve always heard it’s hard to get services,” RRCS Executive Director Jim LaGraffe said. “At the S.E.E. Center, anyone can go. There are no entrance requirements.”

LaGraffe said those visiting the center are asked three non-identifying demographic questions via iPad. He said he hopes the center will encourage those who need services to become comfortable enough to seek them out.

“The hope is people will feel comfortable coming in and see the services available and connect with someone,” LaGraffe said. “Hopefully if they become comfortable enough, they’ll become more comfortable seeking out services.”

The center was a modest initiative for RRCS, but has quickly grown. LaGraffe said there have been approximately 1,000 visitors to the center per month for the past three to four months.

“There are programs throughout the day,” he said. “It’s been tremendous.”

The center also offers fentanyl test strips which can be used to detect the life-threatening substance in other drugs. LaGraffe said overdoses in the region are booming and they are mostly fentanyl-related deaths.

“We want to keep people alive long enough to get the services they need,” he said.

Those interested in the S.E.E. Center can sign up to receive the monthly calendar of events at SEERecovery@rrcsb.org with the subject “SEE Distribution List Request." The center is located at 710 U.S. Ave. and 540/825-3366.