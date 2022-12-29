No laughing matter: Fauquier Health now offering nitrous oxide for delivering babies

The pain of pregnancy is no laughing matter.

That’s why Fauquier Health is now offering a new pain management tool for moms-to-be—nitrous oxide, aka, laughing gas. Renee Baxter used it to deliver her recent Christmas present, little Rowan, who arrived Dec. 21.

As with many expecting mothers, there was some deviation from her original birthing plan, according to a health system release. Baxter’s midwife, Monica, and other staff staff worked to honor as many things in her original birth plan as they could, and she ended up using nitrous oxide to help with the pain.

“I put the mask on and would breathe in as I felt a contraction and then would take it off at the height of the contraction. It took me a few minutes to get the hang of it, but once I did, I felt more in control,” Baxter said.

She was then able to focus on breathing and getting more comfortable while still being able to move around with greater flexibility as needed.

Over the last three years, the hospital in Warrenton has delivered over 1,000 babies, according to the release.

“The need to have a variety of options available for patients in our community and surrounding areas is crucial,” the release stated.

As the hospital launched midwifery services in early 2020, medical staff found patients were increasingly interested in learning about different pain management options.

Nitrous oxide therapy made its debut as a safe pain management solution in 2022, according to the release. It is now paving the way as an additional tool expecting mothers can use when in the delivery room.

The nitrous oxide is delivered to patients through a wearable mask consisting of 50% N2O and 30% oxygen. Research has supported the reasonable efficacy, safety and unique and beneficial qualities of N2O as an analgesic for labor and its use as a widely accepted component of quality maternity care, according to the American College of Nurse-Midwives.

Monica Freidline, Certified Nurse Midwife with Fauquier Health OB/GYN & Midwifery, said about half of her patients want pain control options, but are hesitant to receive an epidural or IV pain medications due to being confined to the bed. With IV pain management, in addition, the concern is that there is an increased chance of the baby being slower to breathe after birth.

“Nitrous oxide is a great compromise for both mother and baby,” Freidline said. “Nitrous oxide therapy is a safe pain management alternative for normal pregnancies. It does not alleviate pain, but it does take the edge off just enough. It can help to relieve some of the anxiety mom is facing and is safe for baby.”