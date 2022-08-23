Northern Virginia has most monkeypox cases in state, VDH says risk to public is low

The White House on Aug. 4 declared monkeypox a public health emergency, according to a release last week from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

The risk to the public is low at this time, according to Virginia Dept. of Health. There are no reported cases in the Culpeper-area RRHD health district.

Monkeypox is a rare, contagious rash illness caused by a virus that can be spread between people or between people and certain animals, according to CDC and VDH.

As of Aug. 22, Virginia has a total of 262 probable and confirmed cases of monkeypox, according to Virginia Dept. of Health data.

The Northern District of Virginia had the most reported cases with 60 in Fairfax, 44 in Arlington, 41 in Alexandria and 22 in Prince William County as of Monday.

The Fairfax County Health Department and VDH had created an online interest form for individuals seeking monkeypox vaccination. A government post said a limited supply would be made available by appointment to eligible individuals, based on risk factors.

As of Monday, more than 3,600 vaccine doses had been administered in the Northern District of Virginia, according to VDH.

The next highest monkeypox cases were in the Eastern District of Virginia—12 in Hampton, 11 in Norfolk and 12 in Virginia Beach.

The first monkeypox case in Virginia was reported May 15. Statewide, cases spiked the week of July 24 with 45 cases, and have been declining since. There were 11 cases reported in Virginia for the week ending Aug. 14, according to VDH. There have been 10 hospitalizations for monkeypox in Virginia and no deaths.

CDC is tracking an outbreak of monkeypox that has spread across several countries that don’t normally report monkeypox, including the U.S. The virus is spreading mostly through close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox.

At this time, data suggest gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up the majority of cases in the current outbreak, according to the CDC.

However, anyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, who has been in close, personal contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk.

New York and California have the most cases, at this time with more than 2,500 cases in each state, according to CDC data. Florida and Texas came in third and fourth.

People with monkeypox get a rash on or near the genitals or anus and could be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth. The rash goes through several stages, including scabs, before healing, and can initially look like pimples or blisters. The rash may be painful or itchy.

Other symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and backache, headache and respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)