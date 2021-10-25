One local child died from COVID-19, seven hospitalized since July 4 in Culpeper area

Seven children in the Culpeper five-county health district were hospitalized with COVID-19 since July 4 and one died from the virus, according to a new dashboard released last week by Virginia Dept. of Health showing cases, hospitalizations and deaths for ages 0-17 by health district.
There were 1,520 pediatric cases documented in that same time period in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock, according to the data made available last week.
The highly contagious delta variant—and the reopening of schools—led to more pediatric infections and hospitalizations statewide, Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator told the Free Lance-Star.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is looking forward to “the next big step” in fighting COVID-19 and that is vaccinating children aged 5-11, according to a release on Friday. VDH is awaiting final word from the FDA and CDC for the approval of novel coronavirus vaccines for school age youth.
“Getting children vaccinated will be the next big step in emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and returning to normal. The health department looks forward to working with the community when vaccination becomes available for this younger age group,” according to the release.
In the meantime, RRHD is now offering free COVID-19 booster shots as well as first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna for ages 12 and older, by appointment only at Reva Volunteer Fire Dept., 18230 Birmingham Rd. along U.S. Route 29 in Culpeper.
The local health district is no longer holding weekly walk-in vaccination hours at health departments in the five counties.
See rrhd.org for information about dates and times and to book an appointment at Reva VFD. Need assistance booking an appointment? Call 540/308-6072 and staff will return the call.
Vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) were available Monday and will be administered at Reva VFD 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Tuesday, Oct. 29 and at the same time on Wednesday. Residents may receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
“As always, this is a rapidly evolving situation so stay tuned for any changes or updates,” according to a release on Friday from RRHD.
See vaccinefinder.org, enter zip code, and “50 miles” search within field to locate other local sites to the get the vaccine. COVID-19 and flu vaccinations are safe to receive at the same time, the health district said.
COVID-19 community transmission in the health district remains high, according to the CDC.
(540) 825-4315