One local child died from COVID-19, seven hospitalized since July 4 in Culpeper area

Seven children in the Culpeper five-county health district were hospitalized with COVID-19 since July 4 and one died from the virus, according to a new dashboard released last week by Virginia Dept. of Health showing cases, hospitalizations and deaths for ages 0-17 by health district.

There were 1,520 pediatric cases documented in that same time period in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock, according to the data made available last week.

The highly contagious delta variant—and the reopening of schools—led to more pediatric infections and hospitalizations statewide, Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator told the Free Lance-Star.

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is looking forward to “the next big step” in fighting COVID-19 and that is vaccinating children aged 5-11, according to a release on Friday. VDH is awaiting final word from the FDA and CDC for the approval of novel coronavirus vaccines for school age youth.

“Getting children vaccinated will be the next big step in emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and returning to normal. The health department looks forward to working with the community when vaccination becomes available for this younger age group,” according to the release.

